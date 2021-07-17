Mark Madden’s Hot Take: Saving Robert Morris hockey is a worthy idea, but unrealistic to sustain





Dropping hockey was a bad decision by Robert Morris University, especially the time frame. But now good effort is wasted after that bad decision. An attempt is made to breathe new life into the men’s and women’s hockey teams of the RMU through fundraising. That must be a great bake sale. I don’t remember Herb Brooks ever hosting a telethon to save the University of Minnesota hockey program. There is a term that applies when a team is funded entirely outside of a school: club sports. Undoubtedly enough money can be raised this year while the subject is a hot topic. But what about next year? And in five or ten years? The inevitable uncertainty and the pronounced lack of commitment from the school make recruitment impossible. The current teams are falling apart. The men’s team has about 15 players left. Reportedly, more are about to make the switch. Three of the top players of the women’s team went to Ohio state. Their leading goalscorer went to Boston College. Recruits change their mind. Players can’t put their lives and careers on hold while they wait to see what the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (whatever that is) achieves with its de facto GoFundMe. The Penguins’ UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is reportedly interested in hosting RMU games, perhaps adding a third ice pack. But RMU games had a meager attendance when the rink was 7.7 miles from campus at the RMU Island Sports Center. How many students show up when the matches are 30 km away? Will everyone who disapproved of RMU drop hockey attend games if the teams survive? (Didn’t do enough.) Will the virtue-signalling media members who pee their pants when RMU dropped hockey afford the teams coverage if they survive? (Most don’t.) Is a really bad team better than no team at all? That’s what RMU hockey will be if it survives: really bad. RMU hockey isn’t really great to begin with. The men’s team plays in the Atlantic Hockey Association, not Hockey East or the Big Ten. The drive to save RMU hockey is done for many reasons: to save the jersey of distraught alumni who played; to ennoble the self-appointed guardians of the programs and of hockey; maintain jobs and scholarships. But it’s not done because the teams generated a lot of revenue or interest. They didn’t. The Junior A Pittsburgh Forge preceded RMU to play at the Island Sports Center and attracted significantly more visitors over the two seasons. Saving RMU hockey is a good idea. But it’s hard to justify given the cold reality of the situation, and the way it’s approached probably won’t work in the long run. The teams also stick around where they are not wanted. RMU doesn’t want Division I hockey. That fact is not going away.

