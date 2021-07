Celebrity Juggler Brian Pankey Comes to Christian County Agriculture Fair – The Breeze-Courier

TAYLORVILLE National Television Star Celebrity Juggler Extraodinaire Brian Pankey will attend the Christian County Fair on Thursday, July 22, Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. Brian Pankey is a full-time recording artist nationwide. He was recently featured in season 16 of Americas Got Talent. Brian’s television appearances extend to appearances on America’s Got Talent, Fox News, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Gong Show with Mike Myers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, The Late Show With David Letterman, America’s Funniest Videos , Guinness World Records Unleashed, Comedy Central Tosh.0 & MTV Ridiculosness. He has been published in articles in Bloomberg Businessweek, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not and Guinness World Records. Brian Pankey’s juggling act involves juggling multiple objects including balls, rings, bats, diabolos, shaker cups, paddle balls, table tennis paddles, manipulation boxes, bean bags, inflatable inner tubes, basketballs, umbrellas, balancing on a rola bola while juggling numerous objects, objects balances on his chin and forehead, juggles machetes, flaming torches and the list goes on! Brian Pankey is from Springfield Illinois. He started juggling in 8th grade at age 13 when his history teacher Mr. Eggleston was juggling oranges at the end of the school year. He then found a local magic shop and the owner was a professional magician named John Brownback. Brian bought his first set of juggling balls at the store. John rented VHS tapes and Brian watched a video called Juggling Step by Step, which got him fascinated by all the different props and patterns you can create with objects. Brian worked at a local supermarket and saved his money and unlike other kids his age who bought clothes and music, he bought juggling equipment. Now with a 15 minute act ready to perform, he knew nothing about showmanship, how to dress, how to write a script, etc. Luckily, magician John Brownback hired Brian to open up to him on several occasions to his stage fright and his fear of public speaking. After that, Brian went to juggling festivals all over the country. Finally, in 1993, he landed in Fargo, North Dakota for the International Jugglers Association National Championships. Brian competed against the best jugglers in North America. With only two years of being self-taught, he reached the semi-finals and placed 4th in the competition. From then on, Brian played local shows. After graduating from high school, he began performing outside of Illinois, eventually across the country. Fifteen years later, at age 34, he finally gets his big break on the 2011 Late Show with David Letterman in a segment called Stupid Human Tricks.

