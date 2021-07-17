Who has achieved the most positions and grid spots in F1 Sprint at Silverstone?

The inaugural F1 sprint at Silverstone was a blood-curdling minute. We’ll see who has secured the most positions and thus starting places for the race leading up to Sunday’s British Grand Prix… READ MORE: Verstappen beats Hamilton in thrilling F1 Sprint at Silverstone to claim pole position for British GP





Max Verstappen wasn't too happy with the car in qualifying as he was picked to pole position by Lewis Hamilton, but he made up for it within the first few seconds of the sprint with an electric launch that jumped him into the lead. Hamilton came back fighting, including an optimistic pass around the perimeter of Copse, but Verstappen was wise to the threat of the seven-time world champion and then gradually pulled a gap to convert the lead to three points, a one-place win, and pole position for tomorrow's British Grand Prix.





Lewis Hamilton said he had done everything right with his starting procedure but didn't get the launch he expected as a result. He did everything he could to get back into the lead quickly, but missed enough performance to regain the lead. He argued for more power from his Mercedes team as he tried to keep up with Verstappen, but in the end he lacked the sheer performance to be a real threat and ended up one place lower.





bold. That was Valtteri Bottas’ approach to the first F1 sprint, the Finn fitted a set of more grip, albeit with soft compound tyres, while Verstappen and Hamilton went for the mediums in the hopes he would have extra grip off the line. It was worth the risk, but the gamble didn’t pay off as he started third and finished third. But he draws confidence from Mercedes’ improved pace over Red Bull and the way he managed the soft tires through the 17 laps.





If you had given Charles Leclerc the choice to start the F1 Sprint fourth and finish fourth, the Ferrari driver would probably have bitten your hand off. So it’s no surprise that he was happy to hold onto his position, after a busy opening lap, before comfortably pulling a gap to the field behind, finishing just 3.776 seconds behind a Mercedes in the form of Bottas.





Lando Norris has a little affinity with fifth and Silverstone, the Briton who started and finished last year’s British Grand Prix in that position. And on Saturday at Silverstone, he grabbed that place again and put the pressure on Fernando Alonso before nailing a great move on the Spaniard in Village.





Daniel Ricciardo also secured a place in F1 Sprint with a pass to Alonso, and in the same corner where his McLaren team-mate Norris slipped no less through the double world champion. From there, he opened up a 12.5-second lead over the Alpine, but didn't have enough pace to catch Norris. Hell starts Sundays Grand Prix sixth to equal its highest start of the year.





Alonso was the star of F1 Sprint, the Alpine driver who made the most of his fresh set of soft tires to opportunistically make up six places for fifth at the start. He knew life was going to get harder as his tire wore out, and although he lost positions to both McLarens, he still finished four places higher than he started for his highest grid position of the year.





Sebastian Vettel was another driver who made progress in the sprint, helped in part by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz who fell back to finish with a net two-place gain. He gave chase to Alonso, who fell back but didn’t have enough pace to launch a pass. Nevertheless, eighth is his best starting grid of 2021 and he was pleased with the way the car handled its medium compound tires.





There was a moment when British fans held their breath when George Russell locked up and Sainz slid in on the opening lap. Both drivers managed to keep going and while Russell lost a position to Vettel, he had enough pace to fend off a threat from Esteban Ocon to secure Williams' highest start at Silverstone since 2016.





Ocon rolled the dice with his choice of starting tires, as one of only four drivers to start on the soft tyre, and it paid off. The Frenchman started 13th and came through Pierre Gasly, while also taking advantage of the woes of Perez and Sainz to take three places and 10th on the starting grid, meaning both Alpines are in the top 10 for the second time this year.





Sainz said he had a lot of fun in the F1 sprint, but would have preferred that he enjoyed it when he made progress on the grid rather than trying to regain the pace after being victimized at the start of a collision with Russell. The Spaniard dropped to 18th after starting ninth on the grid, but used a very impressive Ferrari pace to cut through the field and save 11th to minimize damage to just two lost positions.





Pierre Gasly was not happy with his AlphaTauri as he made no progress in Saturday’s sprint, the Frenchman started and finished 12th. He said he spent 17 laps staying on track, that’s how unpredictable was the AT02 and he couldn’t explain why the team was unable to get the car in the right window this weekend.





Kimi Raikkonen had nothing to lose after being eliminated in the opening segment of qualifying, so he put on a set of soft tires and successfully used them to make up five positions at the start. He lost one to Gasly, but crossing the 13th line was still a net four-place gain, giving him his highest start of 2021.





Lance Stroll looked dejected after the F1 sprint despite gaining a position on his qualifying performance. The Aston Martin driver said he lacked grip, power and balance as he complained of a lack of pace during the 17-lap dash.





Not good. That was Antonio Giovinazzi’s assessment of his first F1 sprint, the Italian who suffered wheelspin at the start to lose ground. He recovered to 15th place, but that was still one place lower than he started, as the Alfa Romeo driver said his pace was too similar to the cars ahead of him to overtake.





Yuki Tsunoda was baffled as to why his AlphaTauri lacked straight line speed, the Japanese driver lost a place to Raikkonen but took advantage of Perez’s spin. That meant he ended up where he started, having tried to pass Giovinazzi but failed and drifted across the line.





Nicholas Latifi continued to mourn his disappointing qualifying position as he simply did not have the speed to progress in the field. He did take advantage of Perez’s slide, but finishing before the two Haas cars was understandably not something he wanted to write home about.





Mick Schumacher survived what he described as an unfortunate contact with team-mate Nikita Mazepin to finish his first F1 Sprint in 18th, one place higher than he started. The German easily had the pace to hold off Mazepin, but ended up 13 seconds adrift of the next best Latifi.





Mazepin looked the wrong way within seconds of the start of the 100km race, the Russian hit his teammate, causing him to spin. He went back to work but didn’t have the feat to catch Schumacher and eventually finished 19th, which was one place more than he expected thanks to Perez’s passing.



