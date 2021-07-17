5 tennis players on the hunt for a Calendar Golden Slam

A lot of history is at stake at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympic Games, with tennis stars on the hunt for the dream calendar Golden Slam achievement. On a rare occasion, as many as 5 players enter the multisport extravaganza in the quest for gold and stay in pursuit to complete the Calendar Golden Slam.

If, by definition, a tennis player manages to win all 4 Slam titles in a year – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open and surpass all of those wins with gold at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, that player will amazing feat of winning a Calendar Golden Slam. Tennis has been heavily dominated lately by a certain troop of players who have molded themselves for Grand Slam success. The results speak for themselves and it is indeed awe-inspiring to see 5 players sail to Tokyo to achieve the same golden triumph. Let’s take a look at these stunning No. 1 athletes of the world who have redefined the sport of tennis: # Novak Djokovic – 20 times Grand Slam champion

Novak Djokovic won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Source: AFP)

Novak Djokovic, who currently heads the GOAT debate, crowned himself 20-time Grand Slam champion when he won his 6th Wimbledon title last weekend. In a miraculous, awe-inspiring way, the Serbian No. 1 in the world draws the Slams to himself like irons lured to magnetic finesse. Well, the bronze medalist of the 2008 Beijing Olympics is quite a clinical champion and has nerves of steel, but before him lies the great opportunity to do something no one has ever done before – win a Golden Slam on the calendar.

Novak Djokovic, who has already collected the titles in the Australian Open, French Open and most recently Wimbledon, will head to the Tokyo Olympics as the strongest contender for gold. Provided he takes the gold and continues this magical run at the US Open and wins the title there too, Novak Djokovic will become the first male tennis player to grab this feat. Only a 19-year-old Steffi Graf had won this ceremonial run in 1988, where she won all 4 Slams and took gold at the Seoul Games.

# Dylan Alcott – 22 time Grand Slam Champion (14 men’s quad singles, 8 men’s quad doubles)

Dylan Alcott won gold in both quad singles and men’s quad doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Source: AFP)

Australian Dylan Alcott, an unrivaled legend of wheelchair tennis, is an unstoppable thrill once unleashed on both the tennis and basketball courts. The 30-year-old top player dabbles in both tennis and basketball, but in racquet sports Alcott triumphs a little more and he has the numbers and record to speak for himself.

A regular face at the Paralympic Games, Alcott has tasted success on the biggest sporting platforms. Alcott even won the gold medal in both the men’s quad singles and men’s quad doubles at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. Alcott completed the Grand Slam of the calendar year in 2019 in the quad doubles category, but is also enjoying a breathtaking run in 2021 and will go down in history. chasing to win a Golden Slam on the calendar at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

He defeated Dutchman Sam Schroder 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon quad singles final, reigning world No. 1 Dylan Alcott effectively defended the Big W title and improved his overall Slam tally to 22-14 quad singles , 8 quad doubles titles . Having already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, along with Wimbledon, Alcott hopes to defend his gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and hopefully follow suit with a win at the US Open. # Diede de Groot – 22 times Grand Slam Champion (11 women’s quad singles, 11 women’s quad doubles)

Diede de Groot from the Netherlands is also chasing a Golden Slam calendar (Source: Getty)

Diede de Groot, from the Netherlands, the world’s number 1 in both women’s quad singles and women’s doubles, is also on the brink of history when she goes on to win gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The 24-year-old top wheelchair tennis star is on the run to pursue a second Calendar Slam feat in her career after completing it once in 2019 when she won all 4 Grand Slam titles in the quad doubles category.

This year, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, de Groot, was also in good form in the women’s quad singles, winning all the trio of Grand Slams played so far this year. With the chance to win a Golden Slam calendar that is most ripe, de Groot, at the age of 24, is on the cusp of making history by becoming the first wheelchair tennis player to deliver this amazing feat. A silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in women’s doubles quad, De Groot hopes to make history by winning gold in singles and staying on track to win the US Open and take the Golden Slam crown on the calendar. to earn.

# Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid – 12 Grand Slam titles (Men’s quad doubles)

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Source: Sky Sports)

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, a nearly unstoppable force on the men’s doubles circuit of wheelchair tennis, have started a storm with their 7-on-a-trot Grand Slam streak stretching back to the 2019 US Open.