Philadelphia Flyers off-season: Myers, Patrick traded for Ryan Ellis

Just in time for the NHL trading freeze this afternoon, the Flyers took a step to tackle their blue line the way we knew they had to and it’s a big one. The Flyers took over Ryan Ellis from the Predators from Nashville in a three-way deal including Las Vegas, and will give up defender Philippe Myers and center Nolan Patrick to do so.

[UPDATE: The Flyers themselves have now announced the trade, about an hour after initial reports.]

There will be many more thoughts on this in the near future, but let’s give a quick rundown here:

Who is Ryan Ellis?

Ellis, 30, has spent his entire career with the Predators after being picked 11th in the 2009 NHL draw. He has become an undisputed top-4 option in that time and has built a reputation as a player with a strong defensive presence, while still being a man who can help on offense (career 0.48 points per game). All that in a right-handed defender. Coming with injury concerns three of his last four seasons have seen him miss a significant chunk of time, but when he’s on the ice he’s a difference maker.

Ellis has a two-year contract with an eight-year term, $50 million, and in the 2026-27 season, Ellis has a cap of $6.25 million. He was considered a potential trading target for the Flyers dating back to last season when our very own Eamon Smith wrote a little bit about why he made sense for the Flyers:

Ellis is everything Flyers fans want, without the physicality. He will never be a man who can really put the boom on other players, but that’s not his game anyway. The concerns surrounding Ellis are pretty simple: His skates may not be aging well and he has suffered numerous injuries in his career, including the current lower body problem that has forced him on the IR. But if healthy, Ellis was an impact player and would be the best defender to string skates for Orange and Black since Chris Pronger. Who wouldn’t want a man who can make plays like this happen with Nashville Predators legend Wayne Simmonds?

For the price of two young players who both had and still have a fair amount of potential in the NHL, but who have had some pretty rough years behind them, this seems like a risk worth taking for the Flyers. Ellis is protected by the Flyers in the expansion draft in the coming weeks and immediately counts in their top-4, probably their top pair.

And what about what the Flyers gave up?

On the way out are two young players who were all very well known. Patrick was, of course, the Flyers prize for winning the 2017 NHL Draft lottery, and he had two decent, if unspectacular, post-draft seasons before missing the entire 2019-20 season due to migraines. Patrick returned to the ice for the 2020-21 season but was largely ineffective, racking up nine points in 52 games.

Myers was a diamond in the rough by Ron Hextall in the 2015 off-season, when he signed the great Rouyn-Noranda defender to an ELC after going unwritten. His development pretty much went up from then on until he reached the NHL, and his first mostly full NHL season (2019-20) was fairly encouraging, if inconsistent, but he stepped back in 2020-21 and looked forward to post much more often than you hope.

These two guys still have a fair amount of potential. It’s not that hard to watch any of them turn into prolific NHL players like the Flyers thought they got when they bought them. But at the end of the day, you’re talking about two guys coming out of some pretty rough seasons and having a pretty uncertain future ahead of them, and for them you get a guy who fulfills the biggest need you had in the off-season. You make this trade every time.

What does this mean for the expansion draft and the rest of the low season?

In terms of expansion, the changes aren’t quite obvious, especially on the front end. On defense, it’s pretty simple: Ellis is protected in expansion, taking the spot we all had reserved for Myers. As for the forwards, it looks like Nicolas Aube-Kubel or James van Riemsdyk will get the spot that went to Patrick. JVR is the better player, but look how willing the Flyers are to lose him in the name of a little more cap flexibility.

As for the rest of the low season? Well, Ellis for Myers is adding $3.7 million to the Flyers books, which seems acceptable in return for the team meeting its greatest need. The Flyers also still have their pick in the first round, which should be on the table to address other needs, either upfront or on the blue line. Have more thoughts on what this means for the Flyers in the near future as they try to return to combat.

To close this for now, let’s get in touch with our local Flyers/Predators correspondent for his thoughts on this trade.

Eamon’s thoughts on the trade:

As a Nashville fan, I was flabbergasted that David Poile failed to get anything more in return for a player of this caliber. While the jettisoning of Viktor Arvidsson hinted at the start of the much anticipated teardown of this Predators roster, Ellis still seemed like a man who wanted to hold the team down to prevent an outstanding return. Everything about this trade screams it was a panic move, but this is similar to what people were saying a while ago about the PK Subban trade to New Jersey. The Predators may know something about Ellis that we don’t, and it’s important to keep that in mind.

With all that in mind, this is as close to a Chuck Fletcher slam-dunk deal as you’d expect. The Flyers acquired a top pair defender in a way that dealt nonexistent damage to their existing blue line; the fact that the team was able to sell two players from terrible seasons for an asset of this level is astonishing. On the face of it, this is a front office masterpiece and symbolic of what the fans needed from them this off-season. Even if the Flyers don’t make any more splashy moves, there’s something to be excited about heading into 2020-21.