youth.gov.hk





Green Summer Outing – Fun and Educational Places to Go 2021 Aside from the beautiful cityscape, there are so many hidden gems in the rural areas of Hong Kong. To enjoy the sunny weather in this early summer time, read the following suggestions for trips and get closer to nature! Hoi Ha Visitor Center – Innovative technologies help “dive” into the sea The first thematic visitor center of the marine park in Hong Kong, the Hoi Ha Visitor Center, was opened in June 2021. It is located in Sai Kung West Country Park, adjacent to Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park. The center is a hub for disseminating information about other attractions in the area of ​​Hoi Ha and introducing the progress of ecological studies conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation in various marine parks and marine reserve, with the aim of increasing the public’s understanding in the functions and management of marine parks and raising public awareness about marine conservation. Visitors can participate in an interactive display “Into the Sea” where virtual reality (VR) technology is applied for visitors to explore the underwater world of marine parks. Another “Hoi Ha Coastal Safari” display in augmented reality (AR) showcases the rich marine biodiversity in the Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park. The Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park attracts many divers and swimmers with its good water qualities, diverse marine life and famous coral communities. Visitors should pay special attention to avoid damage to the natural habitats when undertaking various activities in the waters of the Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park, such as not standing on vulnerable corals while diving or swimming. There is no lifeguard service at the Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park. Swim at your own risk and always pay attention to your own safety. Before visiting Marine Parks and other water activities, don’t forget to read the “Marine Parks Visitors Code” and “Code for SCUBA divers and skin diver (snorkellers) to visit the Coral sites”! >>Click here for more information about Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park Lung Fu Shan Environmental Education Center – A Historical, Humanities and Environmental Journey The Lung Fu Shan Environmental Education Center was jointly established by the Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Hong Kong in April 2008, located near the Lung Fushan Country Park. By promoting the exploration of nature, the center aims to build a community that includes nature, and encourage the public to practice sustainable lifestyles. The center’s garden and exhibition hall are open to the public free of charge. In partnership with the university, government and community, the center hosts themed exhibitions such as “Ecology in the Making” and “The Pulse of Nature”, in addition to a range of activities such as ecological tours, green workshops and BioBlitzes. These activities allow the public to learn about Lung Fu Shan and the history, humanities, environment and ecology of Hong Kong’s wildlife. Grab an Exploring Lung Fu Shan card and start your journey to Lung Fu Shan! Visitors could walk all the way to The Peak and High West and enjoy charming views of the Western District and Victoria Harbour. Although Lung Fu Shan Country Park is the smallest country park in Hong Kong, it is the habitat of over a hundred bird and butterfly species and home to historic relics such as the Pinewood Battery and handcrafted reliefs by morning walkers before the country park’s creation. >>Click here for FREE walking information guide created by the center T · PARK Environmental Education Center – A “Waste-to-energy” Experience A sludge treatment facility may not sound the most enticing location, but T · PARK is more than scientific jargon. T PARK is a self-sufficient facility that combines a variety of advanced technologies in one complex, bringing together sludge incineration plants with a daily processing capacity of up to 2,000 tons, with power generation, desalination, wastewater treatment and various recreational, educational and environmental facilities. To raise public awareness of sustainable waste management and resource circulation solutions, T · PARK’s Environmental Education Center offers guided tours. It also features educational and recreational facilities for the public, which require prior reservation. Although some popular facilities such as T·SPA and the outdoor pool at T·GARDEN have been suspended due to the pandemic, the educational and recreational facilities are still worth a visit. Some examples are T · GARDEN, the outdoor landscape area, and T · CAFE, the eco-friendly self-service cafe. Book your visit online and experience the benefits of the waste-to-energy approach in waste management in person. >>Click here for the thematic website of T · PARK Consult the websites or other announcements of the exhibitions or facilities for the latest visiting arrangements

