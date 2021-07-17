Oklahoma Makes First Promise for 2023 in Star Running Back Treyaun Webb





Lincoln Riley and DeMarco Murray continue to deliver on the recruitment path. Treyaun Webb is the latest explosive athlete to champion Oklahoma, preferring the Sooners over Ohio State and Georgia at CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound athlete from Jacksonville, FL, projects as one of the top running backs in the 2023 class and is rated as a consensus Top 100 recruit. Webb told Sports Illustrated All-American’s Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. that he loves everything about the Sooners, and the coaches have done a great job building a relationship with him. “(I liked) The consistency as far as communication. I can honestly — the chance to play early,” Webb said. “Just the overall relationship, the campus, the feeling of home. When I get there, my parents love it and we all love it.” Webb, an explosive playmaker, said it’s easy to see how he’ll fit into Riley’s attack. “I’ll be that back that can do anything,” he said. “Catch the ball, make those big, explosive run plays, and just be a playmaker.” Webb, a contestant at last month’s ChampU BBQ, said the atmosphere at the event helped seal his decision to support the Sooners. “I went there for my visit, and honestly I loved it there,” he said. “I’ve known for a few months that I wanted Oklahoma, I only had my last visits in June. The visits in June really showed that Oklahoma was the place for me. “The alumni told their stories about how they knew it was home and I kind of felt the same way. I felt like it was home.” When we finally met Riley and Murray at the BBQ, Webb said they left a great impression. “I finally got to meet Coach Murray and Coach Riley in person and it was nothing fake,” he said. “It was all real and genuine love.” After returning home, Webb said it took about a week for him to call and notify Oklahoma staff of his decision. “I told them June 24,” he said. “They were jumping for joy. Even Coach Lincoln Riley made a small tweet saying, “Today was a great day.” It felt good. It made me realize how much they really wanted me, that I was a high priority.” The race for Webb was still incredibly competitive, as would be expected for a recruit of his caliber. Webb rushed for 837 yards and 10 scores per Max Preps last year, helping Trinity Christian Academy to a Florida 3A class state championship. “It was definitely close. Like I said, I already felt like Oklahoma was in the lead, but not much,” Webb said. “During the Ohio state visit, the state of Ohio showed me a lot… but when I went to Oklahoma , it sealed the deal for me.” Webb had been caught once before, but reopened his recruitment after his resignation from Georgia in January. But while he developed a great bond with the Georgia coaching staff, he said there’s something deeper he loves about Oklahoma that makes this dedication different. “I feel like with this dedication, the coaches can leave Oklahoma and I can still see myself playing there,” he said. Webb is Oklahoma’s first commitment for the 2023 class, but he could have some company soon. Malachi Nelson, an early favorite to be top quarterback in 2023, will announce his commitment on Sunday. He has named the Sooners in his top seven, alongside Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and USC.

