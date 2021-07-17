Nida Dar – Torchbearer for Pakistani Women’s Cricket since 2010

It’s one thing to be a fan of a cricketer, quite another to set a record not even set by your favorite, your idol. Likewise, it’s one thing to play under a captain who is loved not only by your country, but by a whole cricket-loving world. Still, it’s quite another to be ahead of even that giant of the game when it comes to that record.

But so is Nida Dar and her cricket-crazed, world traveler, adventurous life where nothing seems out of reach or in the realm of impossibility.

Lovingly called Lady Boom-Boom by many, given her passion for Shahid Afridi, and having played under one of Pakistan’s greatest daughters, Sana Mir, Nida Dar has more wickets than any of the two Pakistani legends in that format of the game that is frankly more about batters than bowlers.

Most Wickets by a cricketer in T20Is (as of July 1, 2021) 1 Nida Dar – 101 * Wickets

2 Shahid Afridi – 97 Wickets

3 Sana Mir – 89 Wickets

4 Saeed Ajmal – 85 Wickets

5 Umar Gul – 85 Wickets

When Nida Dar crossed the 100 T20I layoffs, marking the milestone against the West Indies, July 1, 2021, was not only a record, but much relief for the Pakistani fans as they found something to cheer about in a series where their teams didn’t get much done.

Moreover, it confirmed the triumph of a talent who all along has had to fight to pursue her cricketing dreams.

At a time when not a day goes by without news outlets not emphasizing the need to push women to break through the glass ceiling, Nida Dar’s success story shines brighter than a term often found on PowerPoint presentations: women’s empowerment.

Gujranwalas girl, Pakistani daughter, a world-class athlete who knows nothing about quitting or giving up, during Pakistan’s humble outing against the Proteas earlier this year was the only occasion where the subcontinental powers came close to beating the hosts, thanks to an all-round show by Nida Dar.

In the first ODI, where Pakistan didn’t have to chase mountain runs, which took no more than 201, without Nida Dars 59 and a great unbeaten score of 60 with Diana Baig, Pakistan would never come close, painfully close at 197.

In that same game, Dar increased the pressure on the batters by taking two wickets for 35 from 10 overs. Although Nida wears a hat that has more feathers, a hat from which she often takes rabbits, like a skilled magician. When even the great Sana Mir, or the trusty Nain Abidi or the fantastic Aliya Riaz or Muneeba Ali were unable to break through barriers and reach Down Under to play one of the most fascinating leagues of Crickets, Nida Dar wrote history by becoming the first-ever Pakistani player to sign up to the Womens Big Bash League.

HISTORY MADE!! The very first bowler from Pakistan to take 100 T20I Wickets – Nida Dar.

In 2019, she became the thunder of Sydney, but not Down Under, having flown for miles from Pakistan, where heroes like Nida Dar are a major reason many girls wield the bat or spin the ball.

No ordinary talent, far from it, Nida Dar has over 1,100 runs in both forms of the game with 175 wickets, as well as 11 fifties.

Stats that would leave any prized talent in awe and admiration, be it a Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates or Marizanne Kapp, a sign of consistency that would make the great Meg Lanning smile.

Although make no mistake. Nida Dars’ success is also due to her longevity in the sport, which debuted way back in 2010, a year most remembered for England as the World T20 men’s winners, as her Pakistan reached the semi-finals.

An athlete who won’t quit without giving her one hundred percent in the game, one of the glaring examples of Nida Dar’s unrelenting athleticism on the grass is the fact that 8 of her 72 ODI layoffs have been received by busted and bowled. That’s one-ninth of her ODI wickets tally.

Nida doesn’t throw around her weight like this remarkable athlete or popular cricketer, however; a fun character on the pitch and also a team player, but one who likes to enjoy life away from the grind of the game, Dar’s motto is to live life to the fullest.

There is never a lack of excitement and always that extra ounce of energy she brings to a collective that is the Pakistan Women’s Team, a team that seems incomplete without her daring presence.

There would be spurts of aggression on the field, but she would never rub her opponents the wrong way.Despite all she is going to achieve, Nida Dar is not one to meddle with swear words or react wildly to anyone.

A great example of which we learned when Abdul Razzaq recently did something unmanly by referring to Nida Dar’s haircut as slightly masculine on a popular talk show, to which Dar smiled gracefully in response without giving it back when she could have so easily.

At 34 years old and at the peak of her abilities, Nida Dar brings a dash of charisma to a game where she can still go a long way.

May it always be, always for a sense of purpose and pride for her Pakistan, as has been the case for all these years.

