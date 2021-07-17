How These Two Texas A&M Football Players Are Already Making $10K





The Texas A&M Football team is one of many college football programs that will greatly benefit from college football’s new NIL rules. In years past, student athletes couldn’t make money, so all deals had to be kept under the table. Now all money exchanges will take place in plain sight. Already witnessed one of these with Texas A&M Football runningback Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson. According to TexAgs, Aggie’s two standout appearances will be part of an event sponsored by GreenPrint Real Estate in collaboration with TexAgs. This earns each player $10,000, making it one of the most notable NIL deals in the state to date. To earn the money, the players will be interviewed and participate in the event, which will likely be a learning process for both parties. Here’s what TexAgs co-owner and executive editor said about the deal. Our goal is and has always been to provide Aggies with the very best in Texas A&M athletics, He continued, explaining the importance of revamping his sports coverage. For us, that means we keep looking for innovative new ways to beat Aggie sports. Were excited about the ways the NIL changes will allow us to showcase Texas A&M athletes, continue to develop new areas of content creation for our subscribers, and expand our work with sponsors. Hopefully the Texas A&M Football team will continue to produce on the field The disadvantages for players who are allowed to earn money are few. On a large scale it is difficult to complain about it. The players earn money for the universities and NCAA every year, so they are entitled to their share of the revenue. That said, players could eventually lose focus on their duties on the pitch. Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson are both extremely hardworking players so this shouldn’t be a concern to either of them. If these two Aggies perform at a high level in 2021-2022, the Texas A&M Football team should be in good shape. Last year, Spiller rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the shortened season. With a new quarterback in mid-2021 and a full schedule in play, all hell looks set to explode on the scene as the SEC’s leading rusher. Richardson, on the other hand, has amassed over 100 tackles, 3 loss tackles and a few interceptions in his two years with the Aggies. Hell looks set to have another dominant defensive season in 2021.

