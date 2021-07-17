Tennis Hall of Fame honors its pioneers, including the Original 9 women





NEWPORT Forty-four players on the WTA Tour made at least $1 million in 2019, and they owe that current financial reality to a group of women who once pledged to play for $1 apiece. That’s the Original 9, the headliners at this weekend’s International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Billie Jean King needed it when she led the chase for equal prize money in women’s tennis, and she found them among the players of what was formerly known as the Lawn Tennis Association in the United States. Conchita Martinez, Goran Ivanisevic and the late Dennis Van Der Meer rounded out the final two classes captured here on Bellevue Avenue. The grounds were open for live tennis, tours, and evening anchoring ceremonies. We’re so connected, King said. Everyone has contributed so much in different ways. All of us, it was dedication total commitment. Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss joined King onstage at an afternoon press conference ahead of the more formal evenings. The jest among them was light and familiar, perhaps the kind that can only be shared by those who sacrificed together. Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid were inducted in absentia and remained in their native Australia. We were in the trenches together, Heldman said. There was no one in the tennis world who said please do it right. We were fighting all the way there. King was a superlative star in the sport by the time the Pacific Southwest Championships arrived in the late 1970s. The prize money for the men was eight times what was available for the women. Nine players staged a public boycott of the event in Los Angeles and held their own tournament in Houston. The Original 9 enjoyed two major backs for a business push from Virginia Slims and a media boost from World Tennis magazine. Cigarette manufacturers were recently banned from television advertising and needed a new vehicle to bolster their brands. Heldmans’ mother Gladys was the publisher of the magazines and willing to provide a platform for players seeking change. History was on our side, Casals said. I think we made a lot of things happen. We had a lot of foresight. The tour played its first full schedule in 1971 with a total prize pool just north of $309,000. King’s goal was to break into six figures and make the sports world in general sit up and pay attention. She made more than $116,000 that season, improving the salary of Major League Baseball Most Valuable Players Vida Blue and Joe Torre. I knew that if I could make $100,000, the media would follow, King said. The public can become interested in our story and in all of us. And I said: I’m going to kill myself next year. Title IX followed in 1972 with a federal mandate requiring equal education and study opportunities for male and female students. King later noted Team USA’s success in the SummerOlympics generation in Atlanta, when the Americans won golds in 1996’s women’s team in gymnastics, softball, soccer, basketball, and synchronized swimming. The Virginia Slims Circuit is now the Womens Tennis Association. Ash Barty, the current number 1 in the world. , took home $11.3 million in prize money during its last full season in 2019. The game makes you very independent, Ziegenfuss said. I’m not afraid to ask for a raise because I have a backbone. I am an independent woman. And that’s because of this game. Martinez captured nearly 50 career titles, including the 1994 singles crown at Wimbledon. The former world No. 2 denied Martina Navratilova what would have been a 10th singles championship at Center Court and made history in the process, becoming the first Spanish woman to win at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Martinez now coaches the second woman from her country to win Wimbledon, as Garbine Muguruza followed a final defeat in 2015 with a win in 2017. I had some doubts, Martinez said of reinduction. I was nominated many years ago. Years passed. And finally, I’m here. Ivanisevic also reached his career peak at Wimbledon, winning in his fourth appearance in the final in 2001. His three defeats were to a few American greats, as Ivanisevic fell to Andre Agassi in 1992 and to Pete Sampras in 1994 and 1998. Ivanisevichad sank from No. 2 to No. 125 in the world and was given a wild card entry before beating Patrick Rafter in a five-set classic. It was worth the wait and it was worth not giving up, Ivanisevic said. It’s easy to give up. I fought. I believed it. And at the end I came back. Van Der Meer had worked as a teacher for more than 65 years before his death in 2019. The South African coach went on to coach both King and Margaret Court. Van Der Meer was King’s right-hand man during her famous 1973 Battle of the Sexes match with Bobby Riggs, which she won in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome. [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKoch25

