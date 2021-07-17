Sports
Troy Bodie ready to coach desert hockey team
When starting a daunting new venture, it’s helpful to have someone in a leadership role who’s been through it all before.
For the American Hockey League team that will be calling the desert home from 2022, that man is Troy Bodie.
Bodie, who had a nine-year NHL career with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina before retiring in 2015, was named director of hockey and operations of the desertAHL team in May.
“I had quite a career in the American Hockey League myself, so I was very comfortable with the league and I’m very passionate about the development side of the game,” said Brodie, who most recently served as the Scouting Director for the Toronto Maple Leafs. . “And of course this is a development competition and I thought it was a good match.”
More:Coachella Valley Arena: After two years of discussion, officials break ground for future home
More:Timeline: Coachella Valley Arena, From First Rumors to Groundbreaking
The 36-year-old from Manitoba is not exaggerating about his AHL experience. During his career, he played for as many as eight different AHL teams: Hamilton Bulldogs, Springfield Falcons, Iowa Chops, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Syracuse Crunch, Norfolk Admirals, Portland Pirates, and then two more stints with the Marlies.
And he’s been every type of “AHL player”: the young shooter trying to make the NHL, the established pro doing rehab, and the pro in the twilight of his career.
