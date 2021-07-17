Troy Bodie ready to coach desert hockey team





When starting a daunting new venture, it’s helpful to have someone in a leadership role who’s been through it all before. For the American Hockey League team that will be calling the desert home from 2022, that man is Troy Bodie. Bodie, who had a nine-year NHL career with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina before retiring in 2015, was named director of hockey and operations of the desertAHL team in May. “I had quite a career in the American Hockey League myself, so I was very comfortable with the league and I’m very passionate about the development side of the game,” said Brodie, who most recently served as the Scouting Director for the Toronto Maple Leafs. . “And of course this is a development competition and I thought it was a good match.” More:Coachella Valley Arena: After two years of discussion, officials break ground for future home More:Timeline: Coachella Valley Arena, From First Rumors to Groundbreaking The 36-year-old from Manitoba is not exaggerating about his AHL experience. During his career, he played for as many as eight different AHL teams: Hamilton Bulldogs, Springfield Falcons, Iowa Chops, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Syracuse Crunch, Norfolk Admirals, Portland Pirates, and then two more stints with the Marlies. And he’s been every type of “AHL player”: the young shooter trying to make the NHL, the established pro doing rehab, and the pro in the twilight of his career. “I checked all those boxes,” Bodie said. “I was the young longshot and developed into the almost-there type of guy. And then I got to the NHL and come back and play more of a mentor role and try to get back there, but at the same time try to help the other players and their career while I’m still playing. I wore a lot of different hats and different phases of my career and it was a lot of fun.” Bodie, who lives in Los Angeles and attended the groundbreaking arena in the desert on June 2, is now in Seattle as he and the rest of the Kraken buyers are hard at work for what will be an important week for the new NHL franchise. The team has the expansion draw on Wednesday, and then the regular draft on Friday. Here it will build its roster with established players, young players and future stars, some of whom will play here in the desert. “The AHL is a real farm system for these NHL teams, and the job is to build them into NHL players,” said Bodie. “At the same time, however, it is also an exciting hockey brand and the team will play for a championship and that is what desert hockey fans can expect.” Bodie is married to Francesca Leiweke, the daughter of Tim Leiweke, the CEO of Oak View Group, who oversees and finances the construction of the Palm Desert arena, where the AHL team of the desert will come, and its renovation. from the Seattle Arena in which the Kraken will play. . His brother Tod is the CEO of the Kraken. The unnamed desert arena broke ground on June 2, and the goal is to be ready by fall 2022 to house the unnamed desert team for the 2022-23 AHL season. As for revealing the team name and logo, Nick Forro, president of the desert AHL team, said the announcement will likely come in late fall or early winter. For this upcoming season, the AHL players will play in the Kraken system in Charlotte North Carolina, before moving to their desert home the following year. Bodie said the idea of ​​starting from scratch is an exciting challenge for him, and he knows it will be exciting for desert sports fans. “Obviously there are a lot of snowbirds out there and Canadians and people from the Pacific Northwest who love hockey, but we’re really excited to bring hockey to the desert and embrace the local fan base,” said Bodie. “It will be something to unite all the sports fans in the Coachella Valley who are hungry for a pro team to fill that void. Something for all the desert communities to rally around.” Troy Bodie File Age/place of residence: The 36-year-old was born in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada Role: Hockey and Operations Director for the Desert AHL Team NHL career: From 2006-2015, Bodie played for the Ducks (2008-11), Hurricanes (2011) and Maple Leafs (2013-15), among others. He was a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right winger. In total, he played in 159 NHL games, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. Next Tuesday: Bodie discusses the expansion concept and what kind of players the Kraken franchise can follow. Important data: Wednesday, NHL Expansion Draft 5:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 7-round NHL Draft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/sports/hockey/2021/07/17/troy-bodie-ready-guide-deserts-hockey-team/7974062002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos