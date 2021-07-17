Olympic glossary: ​​Rubber with pimples, table tennis-type acne





Studded rubbers in table tennis have been used since time immemorial, according to former national champion S Raman. That’s one way of saying it. Radivoj Hudetz, a former Croatian player who is now in his mid-70s, gave it a date of 1902, when Englishman EC Goode first added rubber to a table tennis racket, bat or paddle. The type of pimpled rubber that Hudetz describes with short pimples was popular until the 1950s before sponge became the material of choice for use on the wooden base of a racket. Sponge added strength and made no sound on contact. But it took the element of rallies out of the game and was banned in 1959, although players were allowed to use a sponge sandwiched between rubber and wood. Fast forward to the 1975 World Championships in Calcutta, when the dominant Europeans were introduced to a new rubber, the long-pimpled rubber. The Chinese team was armed with this new rubber with which they won both the men’s and women’s team events. It was a rubber that defied any logic the topspin-wielding Europeans had seen on a table tennis court before. And it is a rubber that is still used today, although not as prominently. The surface of a rubber with long pimples is covered with thin and high pips or conical bumps. When the rubber comes in contact with the ball, the pips bend and have the opposite effect on the spin the ball came in. For example, if an incoming shot is played with topspin, the return is backspin. If it comes with backspin, it goes back with topspin. The trickery comes into play when one considers that the opposite spin effect is brought in regardless of the returner’s playstyle. It doesn’t matter if the player is playing with a topspin move (brushing the ball with a downward motion) or a chopping motion (up-to-down backspin motion with an open racket blade). The shot just returns with the opposite spin, whether it’s essentially played with a topspin or backspin move, it all depends on the spin the ball is delivered with. Players often switched rackets halfway through the rally to confuse opponents as well. That trick worked until the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) introduced a rule in July 1986 that made it mandatory for rackets to have different colored rubber on both sides, black and red. This helped opponents distinguish the color of the long-studded rubber. This type of rubber was thereafter more popular with players with weaker backhands. Still, the accolades kept pouring in. Former World No. 1 Deng Yaping of China used the long-studded rubber to win nine World Championships and four Olympic gold medals (in singles and doubles) in the 1992 and 1996 Games. The Indian paddler Manika Batra also uses this rubber. It helped her offer trickery to her deception-based game, which is also fueled by a large forehand. It’s a style that helped her win the 2018 Commonwealth Games in singles and team titles, and bronze in mixed doubles at the Asian Games that year.

