The end of the 2021 major championship season will be a culmination of the theme that has perpetuated the entire landscape. Will Louis Oosthuizen win this big championship? is the question that has been asked since the PGA Championship found its heart on Day 2 on Kiawah Island, and two months later it is still being asked when the 149th Open Championship ends on Sunday at Royal St. George’s.

Unfortunately, the answer so far has been “No”. But this event was a little different. Only once did Oosthuizen lead directly after 36 and 54 holes at a major. That was at the 2010 Open Championship in St Andrews, which he won. He’s taken the lead again this week after 36 and 54 holes at Royal St. George’s, and considering how close he’s come at other times, six runner-up finishes at majors and how well he’s played in the final round of them all, that’s an important detail.

Oosthuizen shot a 1-under 69 in round 3 of The Open on Saturday as he went head-to-head against playing partner Collin Morikawa (68) and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (69). He leads the former by one and the latter by three. But for the first time this week, Oosty wobbled over the piece. After going out in 33, he bogeyed two of his first four from the back when Morikawa started raining darts.

Oosthuizen has flushed everything he’s been looking at all week, but a combination of Morikawa’s iron show, a hardening cure and the size of Claret Jug No. 2 seemed to wear it out. Holding the solo lead after each round probably didn’t help either. Still, he persevered, making a 2 at number 16 and underperforming for the third day in a row. He didn’t relinquish his lead, though it dwindled from two to one.

However, that was all easy. You probably know the statistics by now. Oosthuizen is two tricks out of three major, six tricks out of five and twelve tricks out of seven. He is not a decorated champion, but he is not an illusionist either. In his six runner-up finishes, Oosthuizen’s scoring average is 69.8.

It’s true he hasn’t won a big one since St Andrews, but it’s not true that he’s been kicked out a lot. The unfortunate reality for him is that he has already lost to an all-timer (Phil Mickelson) at the PGA Championship and someone likely to have that label (Jon Rahm) at this year’s US Open. The even more unfortunate reality is that two more will be staring at him on the final day in Sandwich, England.

“Go better again,” he said when asked what he gets out of his close calls. “You know, finishing second isn’t great, so I’ll do my best tomorrow and see if I can lift the Claret Jug again.”

On Sunday morning of the 148th Open Championship, Shane Lowry – the eventual champion golfer of the year – wondered if he had what it takes to become champion. Oosthuizen already knows the answer to that question, but what he doesn’t know (and we don’t know either) is whether he has what it takes to this great champion.

While the outcome may be the same as his previous second place finish, the prelude was different. The last time he led the way on Sunday afternoon, he climbed onto his tractor with a Claret Jug on Monday morning.

“I think we are all just human beings to think about lifting the trophy, and that will be on your mind,” Oosthuizen said. “But I think you just have to know it and how to handle it. Once we’re on the golf course, it’s all golf. You have to believe that you can lift the trophy too, and if you think about it beforehand , you could win this championship, I think that’s great, and you have to believe that you can.”

Oosthuizen is perhaps the coolest customer in the sport. He rolls out of bed until 67’s that Spieth would have to swim the English Channel to shoot. Slingers are avid of his swing. He’s pure, old-school golf — a flusher in any era with any equipment.

King Louis is as good as it gets.

But surely after finishing in the top three after each of the last 10 major championship rounds, even the king has been finished to perfection. Sure, even someone whose tank never seems too empty or too full wonders what’s left in it. Surely even this man, who has poured drinks from the Claret Jug and knows it’s only 5 pounds of silver, will feel his immeasurable weight over the last 18 holes at Royal St. George’s.

However things go with Oosty, Morikawa and Spieth on Sunday, we close with a definitive, emphatic answer to the matter of what has been an incredibly important season. After 15 Grand Tours in 2021 and the final coming up, Oosthuizen has given himself one last chance to take home tangible proof that he has indeed been this year’s champion golfer.

Here’s who can make sure Oosty doesn’t earn that title on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa (1 back)

I’m a bit upset about the absolute exhibition he put on during that back nine on Saturday. He only shot a 68, but much of it was due to a start that couldn’t have been smoother. After bogeying two of the first five holes, I’m not sure he missed a shot the rest of the way.

Morikawa’s iron game called out Johnny Miller’s name from Paul Azinger during the broadcast, and it didn’t even seem silly. Rarely does someone as pure as Oosthuizen look so powerless as the past few hours, but Morikawa knocked the life out of him.

The big stretch ahead of him on Sunday will get a better start. The first six holes may be the hardest part on the course, but when he draws it right and starts to find his rhythm, like Stephen Curry settles into the flow of a game, it becomes curtains for the king.

Jordan Spieth (3 back)

Well, there was drama. We knew it would be there. Spieth completed his second consecutive uninspiring final kick with a 5-5 finish that literally had him run off the track to the practice green. The first foul was a bogey from 77 yards into the fairway (!) after his second shot at number 17 got Mutombo through the false front. Then he almost shoved a par putt from no more than 3 feet into the English Channel.

It wasn’t the slamming door I envisioned when he went out in 32 and also birdied number 10. And after two straight days of questionable putting on the 18th, his lead on Sunday should be maybe three to give me feel good on the home hole. Still, you know he will be ready for the fight in the final.

Spieth has achieved too much and has come too far to roll after a 1-2 punch to the face like he got on Saturday night. He’s unlikely to win the big No. 4 on Sunday, but his soul will be splashed over Royal St. George’s when the words, “See you next year in St. Andrews,” are posted on the big sign at No. 18. (Oh yes, and he will definitely win that one.)

Who else can win?

Scottie Scheffler (4-back), Corey Conners (4-back) and Jon Rahm (5-back) are in striking distance. Scheffler and Conners have never won on the PGA Tour, so it’s hard to see them pick up the No. 1 here. Rahm has the same problem as her. You can beat one or maybe two of Oosthuizen, Morikawa and Spieth, but can you beat all three great champions on the same day on a course that will probably be more difficult to play than all week?

sure it could Happening — Phil Mickelson came back from five deep to win the 2013 Open, even though he only had one big winner (Tiger Woods) in the top three — but it’s unlikely that will happen. If Rahm (or anyone outside the top three) takes the Claret Jug, it will likely be one of the major championship rounds in the sport’s history.

Rick Gehman is joined by Mark Immelman to break and respond to Saturday’s third round at The Open Championship. Follow & listen to The First Cut onApple PodcastsandSpotify.