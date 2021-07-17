Maitreyi Ramakrishnan once did cricket dance





Spoilers ahead for Never have I ever Season 2. No one manages to solve things like Devi’s rambunctious protagonist of Netflix’s hit teen drama Never have I ever, but no one apologizes like her. In the show’s second season, Devi Vishwakumars-hijinks got her into bigger trouble than ever, and as a result, she attempted an overly public apology, complete with Sherman Oaks High School’s marching band and mascot. The cricket dance provided another memorable moment in the standout series, and star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan let fans know that yes, she was in there. Season 2 debuted on Netflix on Thursday, July 15 and quickly hit number 1 on the streamer in countries around the world. As viewers raced through the 10 episodes, enjoying Devis’ latest misadventures in love, grief, and growing up, Ramakrishnan took the time to make it clear that she hadn’t used a dance double for the scene where Devi horribly apologized to the new student. Aneesa (Megan Suri) for spreading gossip about her. The actor posted photos and videos from behind the scenes of the set, writing: For anyone who thinks it wasn’t me in that cricket suit SWIPE. The video shows her dancing with co-stars Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) as they prepare to shoot the awkward but hilarious scene. Friends and fans alike applauded her efforts, including Rodriguez, who commented, AND YOU KILLED IT!! The official Never have I ever Instagram account added, Sh*t hitting routine. Meanwhile, countless others commented that they were already done with Season 2 and eagerly awaiting Season 3. PLEASE I NEED SEASON THREE, one fan wrote. Another echoed that sentiment, writing, GIRL literally just ended the show. You and the cast have done a great job Obsessed with this season + need an S3 ASAP. The second season brought a lot of the charm of season 1, plus some nice new elements. Aneesa, the subject of Devis’ apology, was one of them. She showed up at Sherman Oaks and gave Devi a chance to see what friendship with a fellow Indian American was like. Unfortunately, she also had the misfortune of making Devis jealous when she caught the attention of Ben (Jaren Lewison), Devis’ nemesis turned ex-boyfriend. After Devi saw sparks flying between them, she accidentally started a rumor about Aneesa having an eating disorder that was actually true. Given the damage Devi did, her grand apology was all wrong. Still, the attempt was entertaining (albeit in an extremely chilling way) for viewers. Twitter quickly became an outlet for fans who had to express their embarrassment secondhand. Oh my god I can’t physically watch this excuse of the marching band that Devi does, wrote one. I cringe so hard why did she think this was a good idea. Another shared they lay on the ground as a result. Now that this last wild season is complete, there is still room for it Never have I ever Season 3. Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement, but that’s not surprising as the company often delays renewals for several weeks after a new season premieres. In the meantime, Ramakrishnan has earned the right to celebrate her job well done, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the chance to top the cricket dance in future episodes. If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat with a Helpline volunteer online here.

