No. 15 Oregon Is Doing A Title Game
For the past 12 years, the American-Statesman’s sports staff has spent July breaking down our own top 25 preseason rankings. The final semifinalists from last year’s College Football Playoff ranked first, second, third and ninth in our 2020 poll.
No. 15 Oregon
Over the past decade, Oregon has won the Pac-12s championship game four times, including the last two conference titles in 2019 and 2020. Can the Ducks make it three in a row? Defensive EndKayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best countries and, thanks to NIL, is said to be one of the better compensated defensive players. And Oregon has retained enough talent from the offense averaging 31.3 points per game. But the Ducks may not just want to be the team to beat West. They have a big game against Ohio State on September 11, and a win in Columbus could turn this team into a national title contender.
Oregon was ranked 10th in our preseason poll last year. The Ducks finished 25th in the latest CFP poll and were not ranked by The Associated Press or the coaches.
About the ducks
2020: 4-3 overall, 3-2 in the Pac-12. But what a year, the Ducks finished third in the north behind Washington and Stanford, but still finished in the conference title game. They ended their season with a loss at Oregon State, a loss at Cal, a canceled game against Washington, a 31-24 upset over USC in the title game and a 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
