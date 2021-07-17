Sharks acquire goalkeeper Adin Hill and selection for the seventh round in 2022



SAN JOSE, CA – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharksGeneral Manager Doug Wilson announced today that the club has acquired goalkeeper Adin Hill and a 2022 seventh round roster from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goalkeeper Josef Korenar and San Jose’s 2022 second round roster. “Adin is an extremely competitive and athletic goalkeeper and he has played a significant number of professional hockey games despite being only 25 years old,” Wilson said. “We have been impressed with the way his game has gone, especially his ability to make saves on high-scoring opportunities. We look forward to having him in San Jose and part of our goalkeeping unit.” Hill, 25, appeared in 19 games for Arizona last season, hitting a 9-9-1 record with a .913 save rate (SV%) and 2.74 goals-to-average (GAA), along with two shutouts. Hill led the Arizona goalkeepers in shutouts and saved percentages and delivered a career high in games played and games started (17). In 2019-20, he registered a .918 SV% and 2.62 GAA, both of which were NHL career records. Over the course of his NHL career, he played in 49 games, hitting a 19-21-4 record with a 2.79 GAA and 0.909 SV%. In the American Hockey League (AHL), he played in 138 AHL games with the Springfield Falcons and Tucson Roadrunners, hitting a 67-50-16 record with a 2.69 GAA, 0.909 SV% and 10 shutouts. He played in 9 Calder Cup Playoff games, all in 2018 with Tucson, with a 4-5 record and a 2.12 GAA and 0.912 SV%. Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2021 World Championships, where he won a gold medal, played in three games and set a 1-1–0 record with a 1.73 GAA and 0.909 SV%. Prior to his NHL career, Hill spent three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, appearing in 115 games, a record 67-38-7 with a 2.86 GAA, 0.919 SV% and five shutouts. He led all goalkeepers in save percentage in the 2014-15 season (.921). In the 2015 postseason, he helped Portland reach the Conference Finals, appearing in 17 games and posting a 10-6-1 record, a 2.96 GAA, 0.911 SV% and one shutout. He was third among goaltenders in post-season wins, ninth in save percentage, and led rookie goalkeepers in playoff wins. The six-foot-six, 203 pound native of Comox, British Columbia, was originally selected by Arizona in the 2015 NHL Draft (third round, 76th overall).

