Sports
How to Win $1,000 Free on NASCAR’s ‘Magic Mile’ Race
By Kevin Cooney
Especially for FOX Sports
When Kurt Busch won in Atlanta last week and added another driver to the NASCAR Cup playoff field, the chances of qualifying went down just a little bit.
With five races to go, there are only four spots left in the play-offs, as race winners are guaranteed a spot. That means the urgency increases as time goes on.
Complicating things is this: NASCAR taking a two week break due to the Olympics. After this weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on the “Magic Mile” in Loudon, New Hampshire, the sprint is open for Labor Day weekend.
As the drivers compete for a chance to win, so can you with FOX Super 6. Simply identify the correct answer for all six questions on the free FOX Super 6 app on Sunday race, and you can win $1,000. The best part is that it is free to play on your phone or mobile device.
Here are the six questions for this week’s race.
Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?
The options: Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Daniel SuarezI placeholder image, Ryan Preece
Blaney has finished in the top-10 three times in his past four races in New Hampshire and has finished in the top-10 in the last five races on the track. We love those opportunities for him to be the lead dog out of this pack this weekend.
How many Fords finish in the top 10 at the end of Phase 1?
The options: 0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7-10
Ford did very well in New Hampshire last year, with six in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1 and six in the top 10 in the race overall. Given the names in the history of these fields, another big Ford weekend could take place.
Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?
The options: Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bello
Of those names, Bell seems to be the most vulnerable on this track. After placing fourth in Stage 1 last year, Bell finished 28th by the time the race ended. He has limited experience in New Hampshire. And he’s not as hot as Larson now, so he’s going to be the pick almost by default.
Which Joe Gibbs driver will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2?
The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, more than one, none
Hamlin is the only man near the top of the standings not to have a win, but he has a great history in New Hampshire, with three wins and 11 top-10s. A breakthrough week could come for Hamlin. If you like any of the other Gibbs drivers, trust the “more than one” choice.
Which of these Hendrick Motorsport drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?
The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, draw, no points
You can’t go wrong with choosing Larson, who has four wins and led a remarkable 1,441 laps coming this weekend. Elliott isn’t a bad backup, but his New Hampshire history (just one top-5 in seven races) isn’t reassuring.
Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?
The options: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Cole Custer
Keselowski ended his relationship with Team Penske this week and will be replaced in the No. 2 by Austin Cindri next year. However, Keselowski has raced well in New Hampshire, with two wins and 13 top-10s in 20 starts. Yes, Harvick is the favourite, with three New Hampshire wins in the past six, but Keselowski, in this strange week, could be the better bet.
