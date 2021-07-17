‘Extra special’ first: Mohali cricketer hits ODI ton batting at No. 8 for Ireland





On Friday night, after Mohali boy and Irish cricketer 33-year-old Simi Singh became the first-ever player in ODI cricket history to score a hundred at number eight in Ireland-South Africa’s third ODI match at Malahide Cricket Club , Dublin, Ireland, the now Irish citizen called his parents Amarjeet Singh and Daljeet Kaur in Mohali and wife Agamdeep Kaur in Dublin. Singh, who surpassed England’s Chris Woakes by 95 runs against Sri Lanka in Nottingham in 2016 to set the new ODI record, had incidentally started playing club cricket at Malahide Cricket Club after moving to Ireland in 2006. Although Ireland lost the match by 70 runs and the three-game run was 1-1, Singh called the moment an emotional one. To score my first ODI 100 on the same ground where I started club cricket on my arrival in Ireland is a special feeling. Achieving this feat along with the ODI record of scoring the highest score for a number eight batsman makes it extra special. To get to a score of 92 for 6 and face bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi was a difficult situation and such a knock gives you a lot of confidence. After the game, the whole Irish team and the whole South African team, including SA captain Quinton de Kock, congratulated me. That’s what I told my parents and wife, said Singh, who went unbeaten on 100 runs off 91 balls and also claimed one wicket in the match. While his father Amarjit Singh worked as a Punjabi teacher at a school in Chandigarh, Simi played his junior cricket for Punjab before making the decision to move to Ireland where he studied hotel management. The all-rounder would play cricket for clubs such as Malahide CC, Old Balverydale CC, YMCA CC in the Leinster Cup apart from providing coaching in several clubs. Singh became an Irish citizen in 2017 and would make his ODI debut the same year against New Zealand at the Malahide Cricket Club. Singh has so far played in 30 ODIs with a total of 34 wickets and 543 runs, excluding 24 T20I with 207 runs and 21 wickets. Earlier this year, Simi had achieved the third most economical five-for-spell feat with five wickets for 10 runs against the UAE in an ODI series in the UAE in February. In the last year, Singh played in the ODI series against England, apart from series against the Netherlands, Afghanistan, the Netherlands, the UAE and South Africa. Last year Ireland was one of the first countries to play international cricket in a bio bubble when we played against England. I spent time in North County between series brushing up batting and bowling. I focused on hitting tempo bowlers other than watching my batting videos. I also worked on my bowling speed and variations apart from working wrist spin and googly along with my leg spin. Chief coach Graham Ford and other coaches have also helped me a lot, Simi said. The Irish cricket team achieved 15 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in the qualifying process of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with the series tie against South Africa. The team will also play T20 World Cup Round 1 matches in Oman in October-November later this year and Simis focus is next series against Zimbabwe. Of course playing in a World Cup is every player’s dream, but I’m now thinking about our next series against Zimbabwe. Speaking of the T-20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE, the Irish team has often played in those venues against teams like the Netherlands and Afghanistan and it will help the team, Singh said.

