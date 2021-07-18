Michigan football games make the most controversial games list

If you’re a Michigan football fan, you already know that the Wolverines are rarely on the right side when it comes to winning close football games. From the Kordell Stewart salute to trouble snapping against rival MSU, the corn and blue always seem to find creative ways to lose.

But it’s not always a talented or erratic game that causes Michigan to falter in the end.

247Sports took a look at the top 10 most controversial games in college football since the year 2000, and the first game to be mentioned was the infamous “Spartan Bob” fiasco in 2001, when it appeared Michigan Football had won the game before extra time was added to the clock, allowing TJ Duckett to beat the corn and blues.

The Michigan–Michigan state rivalry has featured plenty of memorable matches, though the 2001 meeting between the schools is best remembered for the controversy that arose during the Spartans’ final run that upset the No. 4 Wolverines. Michigan was a hard-fought game, taking a 24-20 lead with 5 minutes left via a 20-yard touchdown pass from John Navarre to Jermaine Gonzales. With Michigan State then needing a trip to the end zone to regain the lead and win the game, the teams swapped punts on the next two drives before the Spartans got their hands on the ball one last time with just over two minutes left. the game clock. And that game clock, as fate would have it, would not soon be forgotten. Michigan State slowly but surely made its way down the field, eventually finding itself inside the Michigan 5-yard line with only one second left from a peak. But the 0:01 on the scoreboard did not come without debate, as coaches, players and even Michigan television broadcasters claimed that game clock operator Bob Stehlin – known locally as “Spartan Bob” – generously stopped the clock before the peak on the previous game actually occurred. . Michigan State would go on to score on that final game when Jeff Smoker completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to TJ Duckett, giving Michigan State the 26-24 upset win. That said, debates continue to this day as to who really won “Clockgate,” and events have even prompted the Big Ten to implement conference-appointed clock operators beginning in 2002.

But that’s certainly not the one that’s fresh or nearly as painful for those who love the winged helmet. There are three words that, years after the incident, still seem to sound like a battle cry.

JT was short.

Of course, the 2016 iteration of The Game — where quarterback JT Barrett appeared to be stopped short of the line to finish fourth in overtime before officials gave him the first down — is a controversial moment for Michigan football fans, even still. Equally egregious, but uncredited, were the official calls that preceded that game: a fourth quarter pass interference call to Delano Hill in the fourth, despite the ball being out of reach; and the uncalled pass interference on the previous possession in overtime where the wideout Grant Perry was hooked.

Michigan fans will forever tell you that JT Barrett’s forward progress was stopped short of the first-down mark, while Ohio State fans had no doubts for a moment that their signal-caller had the distance before Curtis Samuel made his way. blasted into the end zone for the walk-off 30-27 win. That said, the crucial 4th and 1st game in double overtime, one that ultimately went in favor of Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes as they needed a conversion to stay alive, will forever be what the 2016 iteration of ” The Game” – one that saw No. 2 takes on No. 3 with a playoff essentially at stake – being remembered for. Although Ohio State finished second in its division thanks to a regular-season loss at Penn State, the Buckeyes nevertheless won the No. 3 seed in that year’s playoff, amid both Michigan’s Big Ten title drought and the slip of the United States. extended the team in the series with its arch-rival for another year. To date, Michigan has still not won in Columbus since 2000 and not in the series since 2011.

From 247Sports’ list of 10 games, Ohio State was the benefactor in two of those games, proving that the Buckeyes are on the opposite spectrum to the Wolverines. Not only did the 2016 game go in OSU’s favor, but so did the 2002 national championship game. Ohio State’s turn in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal against Clemson, however, was a case where the Buckeyes saw the officials turned against them.

Michigan was the only team to make two appearances on the list and get on the bad side both times.