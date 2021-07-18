Bill Speltz: Greetings from Missoula’s Mr. Tennis and the ways he gives back to his sport | Sport





It’s a little disappointing at first. You rarely see it in Tennis Association tournaments in the United States. You would be hard pressed to find a better role model for young athletes. “It’s all about wanting to be there,” Sikora said, emphasizing that his parents never rushed him to push hard on the pitch. “Not everything you do is something you enjoy, so you have to find the light. Luckily I’ve worked with such wonderful people and built such great connections here. Find something you love and go for it.” For all the hats Sikora wears, his position as the leader of Missoula Parks & Recreation Department’s youth tennis program is most impressive. Some of his students show up to giggle, some to knock tennis balls over the fence and some, thankfully, to improve their skills. “Tennis here is dodgeball for me,” Sikora joked. “I like to test kids to see if they can place the ball, not just hit the ball. I give them a small target and say ‘Come on, hit me, hit me.’ Whoever does the most gets a prize.” Sikora probably deserves some sort of award for his exceptional patience in 95 degree heat. He’s already made a huge impact on the tennis community, from the little guy with the Walmart racket popping up for group lessons to two-time defending singles champion of AA state boys Rory Smith of Kalispell Glacier.

