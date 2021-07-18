Hockey-loving Millar brothers chasing different goals after heart failure at age 18 shakes family | Premium

Westminster’s Millar boys were banned from getting tattoos while on the family’s payroll.

Unless something extraordinarily meaningful happens, Mother Debbie explained. “The Olympic rings were my example.

Everyone is now inked with personal representations of what happened on and after April 16, 2018. A healthy, hopeful high hockey brother Adam developed heart failure.

The second and third Millar brothers, defenders spaced two years apart, came up through the Rocky Mountain Roughriders organization. They each shot past 6-foot-4, the rogue receivers in an otherwise normal-sized family.

Adam said he and Jack, who was affiliated with Colorado College, were together almost 24/7, refereeing and working on junior and professional hockey.

In January 2018, Adam suspected he had a cold. A few months later, it might have been pneumonia or bronchitis. The whole time he suspected that he was just out of shape or not good enough.

He was 18, a North American Prospects Hockey League 18U first-team all-star along with Jack. They had no family history of serious heart disease. There was no reason to believe anything was wrong.

He downplayed the extent of his symptoms throughout, Debbie said. He didn’t say he could barely finish a workout and threw up after every skate. She heard Adam coughing all night while he lay, which they later learned was a sign of heart failure.

She took him to the emergency room. A nurse asked for an electrocardiogram, then came back into the room and said the shed called 911.

We were both like, why? said Debby.

His heart was beating too fast and couldn’t get blood to the rest of his body. In the first of three hospitals, the medical staff tried to get his heart back to normal sinus rhythm. They succeeded, but Adam didn’t wake up. His liver and kidneys started to shut down.

I loaded it up on Flight for Life, and I thought I’d never see it again, said Father Jay Millar.

At St. Anthonys Central Hospital in Lakewood, Dr. Nima Aghili has an Impella CP pump in the left side of his heart, a small motor-like device, Debbie said, which relieves some of the strain on the organ. Adam was one of the rare patients who needed another device in his right side.

Flight for Life transported Adam to another hospital in case he needed a heart transplant. His condition improved and the devices were removed.

The last conversation Adam remembered was Jack joking about disconnecting life support to charge Adam’s phone. While he was being weaned, Adam dreamed that Jack jumped on top of him. That turned out to be the doctor who gave him CPR while he was in cardiac arrest for 79 seconds.

Twelve hours later, I was officially off the ventilator and just enjoying an applesauce, Adam said.

He lost 40 pounds and couldn’t stand without help.

Sixteen days after I was released from the hospital, I skated with Jack on my 19th birthday, he said.

Adam played a full rehab season 2018-19. He started where he knew he would play consistently, the National Collegiate Development Conference, and worked all the way back to the North American Hockey League for the same league he’d tried out for while feeling terrible.

I’m back, Adam thought. That was a milestone.

He was three days from the move to Cloquet to play for the Minnesota Wilderness. During a cardio workout, Adams Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator shocked him.

I thought he just tripped and ate it, Jack said. He woke up five, ten seconds later.

Adam underwent minor surgery and began taking medications that affected his training. In the weeks between the collapse and the surgery, he had to digest the abandonment of his hockey career.

Hed visited Abiomed, the company that made the Impella CP and RP devices that stabilized his heart. He reached out and asked for good technical schools. Instead, they offered him an internship.

I was always good at math and science, but I didn’t know how to apply it to something I was passionate about, he said.

That company and that device gave me a second chance at life.

He’s walking through the mechanical engineering curriculum in the Northeast with a May 2023 target graduation. He’s ready to testify one day about the Impella apparatus on Capitol Hill, if needed.

It was a new Adam, Debbie said. He woke up with a kind of new appreciation for life. I think he fully realized how close he was to death.

He was like, you know what, this absolutely sucks, but I can sit here and wallow in it or I can think of something else.

Meanwhile, Jack was alone in the brothers’ old path.

That was really hard. Wed always trained and skated together, Jack said.

He wrote Do it for Adam in big letters on his bathroom mirror. It’s still there.

He’s probably one of my biggest fans, Jack said.

An up-and-coming sophomore at Colorado College, Jack is poised for key minutes as the Tigers debut a new arena under a new coach.

Adam watched almost every game of Jacks’ first season at CC. It was chopped by COVID-19 shutdowns and league adjustments, but the 20-year-old appeared in all 23 games and led the Tigers defenders in scoring (2 goals, 4 assists).

The Tigers play in Northeastern on October 23.

I’m probably getting more excited than I should be, Adam said. It’s a relationship where he knows I still know a lot about the game. It’s a very open dialogue.

We both know how long we’ve been together and it’s something we’re still very close to.

While Adam was on the ventilator, Debbie told Jack to keep skating and training.

He says: I can’t go on the ice without Adams. I don’t know how, she remembered.

She told him that his brother would want him to continue.

Jack’s tattoo is an arrow to his biceps, a reminder to move forward. Even the Olympic rings aren’t that extraordinarily meaningful.

We are so blessed and so lucky because it could have turned the other way so easily, Jay said.