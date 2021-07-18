Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics: where and who should you watch out for?

SINGAPORE: The 32nd Tokyo Olympics promises to be an edition unlike any other. Amid a pandemic, in a city under a state of emergency, more than 11,000 international athletes will compete for empty stands.

But the show must go on; the opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, followed by 16 days of competition.

Team Singapore will send 23 athletes to 12 sports, the highest number Singapore has competed in at the Olympics. Before Tokyo 2020, Singapore had participated the most in sports at an Olympics, at the 2012 Games in London.

Singapore’s largest contingent at the Olympics came in 1956 when 51 athletes represented the country at the Melbourne Games.

Tokyo 2020 will also mark the first time a defending Olympic champion will be in the ranks of Singapore as swimmer Joseph Schooling looks to defend his title in the 100m butterfly.

Here’s what we can expect for Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics:

1. JOSEPH SCHOOLINGS TITLE DEFENSE



Joseph Schooling from Singapore won the 100m butterfly at the Rio Olympics AFP/GABRIEL BOUYS

After his breathtaking Olympic record-breaking swim in the latest edition, all eyes will be on Schooling as he tries to defend his 100m butterfly crown.

But just like in 2016, Schooling is once again in the underdog position.

The big favorite in the event is American Caeleb Dressel, who currently holds the world record in the event, with a time of 49.50 seconds at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. In contrast, Schooling hit home in 52.93s and crashed in the heats during the same match.

Now 26, Schooling’s fastest time this year came when he clocked 52.93s at the ISCA International Senior Cup in March, finishing behind Dressel.

Dressel, who has already gone under 50 five times, also has the fastest timing this year with 50.17s. Not only Dressel has to keep an eye on Schooling – Hungarian Kristof Milak clocked 50.18s earlier this year.

At a press conference last week, Singapore Sports Institute head Toh Boon Yi noted that no medal target had been set for Schooling or any member of the Singapore contingent taking part in the Games.

“Joseph has already made history and this is something that no one can take away from him. He will go down in history as that young man who won Singapore’s first gold medal,” said Toh.

2. SINGAPORE DEBUTANTS ENTER THE CENTER



Amita Berthier in action for Singapore at the 2019 SEA Games (Photo: Matthew Mohan)



Seventeen athletes will make their Olympic debut for Singapore, and they are history makers in their own right.

Take Jonathan Chan and Freida Lim, the first two divers to qualify in the sport for Singapore; the same for Amita Berthier and Kiria Tikanah in fencing; Chantal Liew open water swimming; and rider Caroline Chew.

Sailor Ryan Lo is another who will make his first appearance at the Olympics. Lo currently ranks 10th in the world in the men’s laser class and finished seventh in the men’s laser event at the Allianz Regatta World Cup series last month.

Lo won gold in the 2019 and 2017 editions of the SEA Games in the men’s laser. He also has two Asian Games bronzes – one from 2018 and one in the optimist class in 2010.

He is the second Olympian in his family after his half-sister Man Yi.

Another rising star is Berthier, who was once the best junior fencer in the world. The 20-year-old will compete in the Tokyo 2020 women’s individual foil event.

Berthier was the first Singaporean fencer to win a Junior World Cup title, in Havana in 2017. Since then, she has continued that form in her senior career, winning two consecutive gold medals in the women’s individual foil at the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games. The youngster is currently ranked 60th in the world.

Berthier’s fellow fencer Kiria qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the women’s epee event at the Asia-Olympic qualifying tournament in Tashkent earlier this year.



Chantal Liew participates in the SEA Games 2017. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Stefanus Ian)



There’s also Liew, who had decided she would stop swimming in open water ahead of her Olympic qualifier in Setubal, Portugal. But the former pool swimmer has tied the knot and is getting another race at the Olympics in Japan.

Liew made history for Singapore at the 2017 SEA Games when she became the first Singaporean to medal in the sport and take silver.

3. CAN QUAH ZHENG TAKE THE NEXT STEP?



Zheng Wen Quah competes in the Men’s 200m Butterfly at the US Open Swimming Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Quah competed in three events at the 2016Games in Rio de Janeiro and qualified for the semifinals in two. He finished 15th in the 100m butterfly and narrowly missed the final in the 200m butterfly, finishing 10th.

In more recent times, Quah has continued to make progress – winning six gold and two silver medals at the 2019 SEA Games and being named the Games’ Most Valuable Male Athlete.

More importantly, while in the Philippines, he smashed his ticket to Tokyo, setting a personal best of 51.87 seconds in the 100m butterfly, just 0.03 seconds behind race winner Schooling.

He also made the cut in the 100m backstroke with a national and SEA Games record of 53.79 seconds.

While Quah has shown that making it to the semi-finals is within his reach, can he now take the plunge and become only the third Singaporean swimmer to reach an Olympic final after Tao Li in 2008 and Schooling in 2016?

4. WILL THE TABLE TENNIS TEAM RETURN?



Feng Tianwei from Singapore in action. (Photo: AFP)

Singapore’s table tennis team finished without a medal in the 2016 Olympics – the first time in three editions that Singapore failed to win a medal in the sport.

Feng Tianwei leads the charge in Japan in the singleseven as she aims to take home a second individual Olympic medal.

Feng, 34, who currently ranks ninth in the world, is Singapore’s most medaled Olympian with three medals – a team silver (2008) and a team as well as single bronze (2012).

In the women’s team event, Feng, Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu will face stiff competition with the usual suspects from China, Japan, Taipei and Hong Kong.

How far Singapore goes may depend on their draw for the tournament.

5. COVID AND COMPETITION

COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have continued to rise in recent weeks, with the capital now recording an average of about 900COVID-19 cases per day.

In order to cope with the increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, the Japanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital on July 12.

As a result, organizers have been forced to reverse a decision to allow Japanese spectators to watch the Games. Foreign spectators were barred from participating in events earlier this year as authorities in Japan took steps to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

However, with more than 11,000 athletes and even more officials and members of the media descending on Tokyo, organizers have a huge task in limiting the spread of the virus.

And despite our best efforts, we will likely see athletes test positive during the Games, and this could lead to disruption of both events and competition schedules.

