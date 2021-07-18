Bell wins third Xfinity race in a row in New Hampshire

Kyle Busch had used up his eligibility for this year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ty Gibbs had a week off.

But the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota they’ve driven to a combined seven wins this season was still around much to the chagrin of the series regulars.

NASCAR podcast: Erik Jones Penske confirms Keselowski .’s departure Conflicting Emotions For DiBenedetto Over Wood Brothers Decision

Christopher Bell entered the Xfinity Series for the first time since finishing third in the overall standings in 2019, leading 151 of 200 laps, completing the first two stages and winning Abettter Get Vaccinated 200 on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The win was Bell’s third straight on the 1.058-mile circuit and the 17th of his career. It was the sixth straight win for Joe Gibbs Racing in New Hampshire, which did not host an Xfinity Series race last year due to schedule changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell was New Hampshire’s only former winner in the field for Saturday’s race. He finished a comfortable 6.241 seconds ahead of runner-up Justin Allgaier, who kept Daniel Hemric in third on the final 45-lap green flag run.

From Bell’s point of view, the secret of success was easy to define.

What I’ve found is that I have very, very fast race cars to drive, said Bell, who started 14th and took the lead for the first time at the Lap 44one circuit before the end of the first stage. I just love being here at Joe Gibbs Racing. All these Supra’s I’ve been great the last three times I’ve been here.

Hopefully the Camry is just a good morning (in the NASCAR Cup Series race), but it just feels good to win.

The No. 7 tries everything to make it to the No. 54!@J_Allgaier and @CBellRacingThe struggle has opened the door for @AustinCindric. pic.twitter.com/8s6WCUDYaO — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 17, 2021

A flat right front tire slammed Patrick Emerling’s Chevrolet into the outside wall at Turn 4 to set off the race’s fifth and final warning on lap 149. After adapting his No. 7 Chevrolet, designed to create short-term speed, Allgaier battled against Bell side by side after the final restart on lap 156.

But the power and turning ability of the Bells car, set up by crew chief Chris Gayle, soon prevailed and Bell pulled away as Allgaier and Hemric battled for second.

It was clearly a good fight on the short course there, Allgaier said. This place is hard, but it’s fun. You are there and you slide around a lot. We didn’t start the race the way we wanted, and (crew leader) Jason (Burdett) and the guys did a great job making adjustments and getting us where we needed to be.

I wish I knew what we needed there. The Gibbs cars definitely had something that we didn’t have today. Well, go back home, keep working on it and hopefully we’ll get our Brandt Camaro to Victory Lane as soon as possible.

Series leader Austin Cindric was fourth, followed by Harrison Burton, announced this week as the driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers NASCAR Cup Series Ford for 2022. Justin Haley, Myatt Snider, Josh Berry, Brett Moffitt and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

Herbst made a remarkable recovery from an early accident during a restart on lap 26 and now follows Michael Annett by 32 points for the final Playoff position. Annett missed Saturday’s race with Berry as his replacement after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his right femur.

To lift or not to lift? It’s not really a question of when a position is at stake.@AJDinger | @NoahGragson pic.twitter.com/Z6h7loPTu8 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 17, 2021

NASCAR chose not to apply a traction compound to the third lane of the race surface, even though the PJ1 had been used for recent races in New Hampshire.

Accordingly, Bell believes racing on Saturday without the compound will give him an advantage in the Sundays Cup race.

Especially when you come here, the Xfinity rules pack is very similar to the Cup rules pack, Bell said. I hope we have a very fast Camry tomorrow.

RESULTS