German Olympic football team leaves the field after alleged racial abuse against Torunarigha during the game in Honduras
Germany’s Olympic men’s soccer team’s friendly against Honduras came to an abrupt end on Saturday when the players walked off the field after alleged racial abuse targeting Jordan Torunarigha.
Stefan Kuntz’s side faced the Central American nation in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which start next week.
The teams were tied at 1-1, with Germany equalizing thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai, before the alleged incident took place.
What happened?
The players walked off the field with five minutes to play.
The Twitter account of the German Olympic football team claimed that the players decided to leave because defender Torunarigha had been racially insulted.
“The game had to be stopped five minutes before time when the score was 1-1. After our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted, the German team left the field together,” the short update read.
The DFB has confirmed that Target and SPOX that the alleged insult was made by one of Honduras’ players.
There were no spectators to watch the match, which was played behind closed doors in Wakayama, Japan.
What was said?
After the game Kuntz said: “The game was of a very high level. In the third period I wondered what was going on with Jordan. Five minutes before the end of the game there was a scuffle.
“I ran to Jordan because I saw his gestures. He became terribly upset. He said he had been racially insulted for the second time. We decided to leave the field because it was against our values.”
“The whole Honduras squad came to the bench and apologized. That ended the matter for us and Jordan.”
“His (Torunarigha’s) teammates picked him up right away, gave him a hug for the first few minutes. He was very upset. But you could tell he was happy to be with us. We even joked at the end.
“The team is doing a great job. Of course it helps to see your colleagues supporting you. It’s also a strong statement from Jordan to say, ‘That’s enough.’
Honduras released a statement via social media stressing that the incident was a “misunderstanding”.
“The match ended at 87 minutes (minutes) by stoppage due to a German player claiming an alleged racist insult on the part of the Honduran national team.
“On that, the Seleccion Nacional de Honduras says that the situation was the result of a misunderstanding on the field.”
Torunarigha has faced racial abuse before
Torunarigha has faced racial abuse in the past.
In February last year, the Hertha Berlin defender was targeted by Schalke fans during a DFB-Pokal encounter, after which the Bundesliga was fined 50,000 for the incident by the DFB.
Other recent cases of racism in football
Racism in football has been a prominent theme this summer.
Three English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were all victims of racial abuse on social media after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Each player posted a statement on social media during the week in which they spoke out against the discrimination.
“There is no place for racism or hatred of any kind in football or in any part of society and for the majority of people coming together to call on the people who are sending these messages to take action and report these comments to the police and drive out of the hatred by being nice to each other, we will win,” wrote Saka.
Like Saka, Rashford admitted that he expect to receive racist messages and comments after his miss, saying, “I’ve grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself.
“Whether it’s the color of my skin, where I grew up or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch, I can criticize my performance all day, my penalty wasn’t good enough , it should have happened, but I will never apologize for who I am and where I come from.”
Social media racism has been a recurring problem over the past year, with many players highlighting the abuse they have received. English football boycott Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in an effort to force them to address the problem.
