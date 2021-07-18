Sports
Sunnyside graduate Lisa Hart leaves WSU tennis court to coach at alma mater Nebraska | Washington State University Sports University
After winning three state tennis titles in Sunnyside in the 1990s, Lisa Hart went on to have a stellar college career at the University of Nebraska.
Now, after an 18-year stint as a women’s tennis coach in Washington State, Hart is returning to her collegiate roots as an associate head coach for the Huskers.
Hart captured Class AA state singles titles as a freshman, sophomore and senior coming her third title in 1994 and was state runner-up as a junior.
In Nebraska, Hart recorded 74 singles victories and won the Big 12 Conference No. 2 singles title as a senior in 1998. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Nebraska.
Hart took over the WSU women’s program in 2003 and led the Cougars to 246 wins and NCAA Championship appearances in 2008, 2012, and 2019. She had four players reach the NCAA Singles Championships. She was named the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year in 2012, when the Cougars were 19-7, tied for most wins in school history.
Hart will coach alongside head coach Scott Jacobson, who has held the position for 31 years and coached Hart through all four of her collegiate seasons.
“Being able to coach at my alma mater with the coach I played for is a dream come true,” Hart said in a Nebraska release. “Coach Jacobson is a proven winner on the pitch and cares deeply about his players. I can’t wait to get started.”
