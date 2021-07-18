Sam Ward: Expect heavy metal hockey from Team GB in Tokyo

Hockey star Sam Ward promises nothing but blood and thunder from Team GB in Tokyo.

The striker speaks up when it comes to getting stuck – meandering through the team’s camp in Yokohama, there’s hardly a British physio he hasn’t been treated by.

Danny Kerry’s England proved at the June European Championships that they can bully Belgium – the best team in the world – and the plan is to keep the elbows out as Team GB.

“Nothing better than a good challenge and a fight,” Ward said.

“We stamped our authority on the fitness and physical side of the game with the Europeans. That’s just a tribute to our support staff, the shape they bring us in.

“We said, ‘We’re here, now we’re going to compete against the best in the world.’ Supporting each other is key to the physical side of the game.

“We are proud of our fitness. We have one of the best full-time programs in the world.

“We are definitely in the top three strongest teams in the Olympics, if not the strongest.”

Ward is a threat in both circles. In tight turns you’ll find him as a defensive runner alongside RAF airman Liam Sanford and as a drag flicker on offensive set plays.

The 30-year-old late bloomer scored six goals in the recent European Championship, making him a co-top goalscorer and confirming his status as one of the best strikers in the world.