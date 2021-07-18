Sports
Sam Ward: Expect heavy metal hockey from Team GB in Tokyo
Hockey star Sam Ward promises nothing but blood and thunder from Team GB in Tokyo.
The striker speaks up when it comes to getting stuck – meandering through the team’s camp in Yokohama, there’s hardly a British physio he hasn’t been treated by.
Danny Kerry’s England proved at the June European Championships that they can bully Belgium – the best team in the world – and the plan is to keep the elbows out as Team GB.
“Nothing better than a good challenge and a fight,” Ward said.
“We stamped our authority on the fitness and physical side of the game with the Europeans. That’s just a tribute to our support staff, the shape they bring us in.
“We said, ‘We’re here, now we’re going to compete against the best in the world.’ Supporting each other is key to the physical side of the game.
“We are proud of our fitness. We have one of the best full-time programs in the world.
“We are definitely in the top three strongest teams in the Olympics, if not the strongest.”
Ward is a threat in both circles. In tight turns you’ll find him as a defensive runner alongside RAF airman Liam Sanford and as a drag flicker on offensive set plays.
The 30-year-old late bloomer scored six goals in the recent European Championship, making him a co-top goalscorer and confirming his status as one of the best strikers in the world.
Team GB has been given a tough draw for the group stage, which kicks off in a week, with the top European teams clustered in Group B.
They will compete in the preliminary phase against World Cup winners Belgium, newly minted European champions the Netherlands and Rio bronze medalists Germany.
“There are two ways to look at our group,” Ward said. “You have to beat the top ranked countries in the world to win a medal, we know that, and we know that when we get out of the group we will be in that group and who knows who will draw you.
“We have to prove that we deserve a medal. Having a difficult group can help us through the tournament in the long run. “When you win in the group matches, you like to compete against everyone. I hope the team looks at it the same way.”
Sam’s Guide to Team GB’s Group Opponents
South Africa (Sat 24 July, 18:30 local time)
We haven’t seen much of them lately. All I know is that they will be a fit, physical group. They have some very experienced players and a good drag flicker. They will want to win many corners from us and seize opportunities from there.
Canada (Monday, July 26, 11:15 AM)
We last played them in 2017 to qualify for the World Cup. They like to take on their challenges. We must keep our composure against such a team and avoid getting carried away in battle.
Germany (Tuesday 27 July, 12:15 PM)
We just played against them in the European Championships and they are a great side. They are a tactical side and we have to be ready to stop their threats and stop the way they maneuver the ball.
Netherlands (Thursday 29 July, 12:15 PM)
They play the same system as Belgium. They have some very experienced, highly skilled players and an excellent goalkeeper. They will try to hit us on the counter.
Belgium (Friday 30 July, 21:15)
They come out, sit deep and then attack us on the counter. We just have to stop them. It really is that simple!
Sports beat 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.teamgb.com/article/sam-ward-expect-heavy-metal-hockey-from-team-gb-in-tokyo/6DMYeHFTnybuFvSQD1OVqA
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]