EP Tom Sawyer Park Adds 16 Pickleball Courts Amid Growing Popularity | News





LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) It’s a sport that’s taking the country by storm, including here in Kentuckiana. Pickle Ball is claiming its claim to a local state park — and fans are raving. More than 150 fans of the sport gathered at EP Tom Sawyer State Park Saturday morning for the opening of 16 new pickleball courts that had been converted from six tennis courts. I’m so proud to see Kentucky on the map for pickleball, said Nancy Sutton, USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Kentucky. Having never tried the sport in her life, Sutton took her sister’s suggestion to give it a shot. I immediately became addicted. I became addicted like most people, Sutton told WDRB News. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. Sutton, who lives in Paducah, isn’t surprised by the sporty fast fan base. We started with maybe three or four players and now our area has several hundred,” she said. Louisville Senator Julie Raque Adams asked Frankfort for $250,000 in park improvements, including the new pickleball courts. Kentucky State Parks instead received $100,000, which was enough to lead the project. Pickleball is a combination of a giant table tennis game mixed with tennis. Experts say it can be learned in less than an hour, played well into your senior years, and offers a ton of health benefits. Maybe to lose weight or just to stay in shape, and you don’t even know what you’re training because a match might last 15 minutes, Sutton said. While it may be good for your body, it’s also good for cities with tournaments and sanctioned events. They don’t play pickleball all the time, so they eat at the restaurants, visit the rides, maybe go to a football game in Louisville City tonight, might end up in Churchill Downs at some point, said Mike Berry, Kentucky’s secretary of state. Kentucky. Tourism Art and Heritage. And it’s those numbers that tourists hope will serve Louisville and the state well as more and more people learn the game and find a new hobby. When I walked up and saw this facility I was impressed. I mean in awe to see 16 courts in a state park. It’s open to everyone, Sutton said. It’s a competitive sport, but it’s a very social sport. Lots of fun. The closest similar-sized pickleball facility is in Middletown, Ohio, about 140 miles from Louisville. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

