Kraken excited to start building a roster with Expansion Draft

Thirty of the 31 other NHL teams submitted their protected lists before the Saturday 5 p.m. ET deadline, freezing the roster that will last until after the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck on Wednesday 8 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, SN NOW).

The Vegas Golden Knights, the most recent expansion team in 2017, are exempt from player selection.

Secure lists will be released on Sunday.

The Kraken has had just over three days to go through the protected lists and figure out which player from each of the 30 teams should be selected to begin the process of building a roster for the 2021-22 NHL season. .

Four years ago, Kraken CEO Ron Francis stood looking in from the outside. As GM of the Carolina Hurricanes at the time, all he could do was wait and see while the Golden Knights held all the cards leading up to the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Now, the Kraken are about to make decisions that will change the planning process for every other team going to the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday, and the opening of the free agency on July 28.

“It’s ironic, but I had that same conversation with Kelly, the general manager of Vegas.” [McCrimmon] three or four days ago, and he said the same thing,” Francis said Saturday. “He said it was a little crazy when they finally got the list. It was a bit surreal to know that everything in the hockey world had shut down, sort of a 72-hour wait and what was going to happen at that moment.”

The NHL roster freeze ends Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. Teams can protect seven attackers, three defenders and one goalkeeper, or eight skaters (attackers/defenders) and one goalkeeper. Players with no-move clauses who refuse to waive this, first- and second-year players and all unsigned draft picks are exempt from selection and do not count towards protection limits.

The Kraken selects at least 14 attackers, nine defenders and three goalkeepers in the expansion concept. They have an exclusive period from Sunday to Wednesday to interview and possibly sign while awaiting free agents who were left unprotected in the expansion draft. If they sign a player in that window, it counts as their pick from that player’s former team.

Francis hinted that the NHL salary cap will be a weapon he wants to use aggressively. The NHL is in a period of flat cap and teams are facing restrictions with free choice on the horizon.

“We have $81.5 million in cap space to play with, so that’s definitely something we want to make sure we try to capitalize on the progress,” Francis said.

The Kraken are ready to use that space, not only for expansion design, but also in free agency.

“I think we’re lucky that property has given us the green light to spend on the cap, if we see fit,” Francis said. “We’ll look at the team we can draft based on who’s available, then we’ll look at the needs we think the team has, and we’ll definitely try to hit the road on the 28th when we’re free.” to be.” contact the agency and see if there are any people we might be able to sign up to fulfill some of those needs that we have.”

The Kraken have been preparing for Wednesday for over a year. Francis said the number of fake versions they’ve had “easily run into the hundreds.”

It soon becomes real.

“We’ve been doing this an awful lot over the last 18 months, so we’re going to get the list in the morning and then we’ll dive through that list team by team and see if the person we thought would be available is available,” Francis said. . “Maybe there are guys who [unrestricted free agents] or are [restricted free agents] who remain unprotected, and we have a right to talk to those guys if we want to make them our choice. We’re trying to get that done in the next 72 hours. Lots of moving parts, but I think we’ve been preparing for this for a long time and we’re excited that it’s finally here.”