



So much to look forward to! With government Covid-19 restrictions set to ease further on July 19, we can’t wait to welcome you back to the Cooper Associates County Ground. There is so much coming your way to enjoy with us this summer. Here’s a taste of what’s on offer: BEER AND CIDOR FESTIVAL 2021 Join us on July 25ththis for the largest beer garden in the Southwest! As part of our Royal London Cup match against Derbyshire, Somerset County Cricket Club will be holding a special beer and cider festival for members and ticket holders. The event will feature: More than 40 different local beers

Over 40 different local ciders

Special dining options tailored to the fan village. BUY TICKETS Tickets cost 25 presale for adults and 5 for juniors. SCCC AND 40 COMMAND TEAM UP FOR SPECIAL MATCHDAY In 2019, the Somerset County Cricket Club and 40 Commando Royal Marines launched a special initiative to enable the two organizations to work together in a mutually beneficial way and help the local community. As part of the initiative, the two organizations will meet again in 2021 for a special matchday activation during our Royal London Cup home game with Yorkshire on August 1.st. As part of the day, the Royal Marine marching band will be in attendance, while their recruiting and activation team will be on hand to provide numerous activities. There will also be a variety of combat gear on display and some combat demonstrations in the fan village. The Royal Marine Cricket Team will also host a reunion that day. BUY TICKETS Tickets cost 25 presale for adults and 5 for juniors. AN EVENING OF TINA With a string of great hits, a reputation for electric stage performances and a voice unmatched in the world of rock and roll, Tina Turner has wowed audiences for over six decades. Now Tsemaye and a cast of some of the West End’s most incredible talents plus a phenomenal eight piece band come to a spectacular one day concert of her amazing music, which is simply the best! The tour kicks off at the Cooper Associates County Ground on August 6this, so make sure to be one of the first to witness this remarkable show. Tickets for this must-see event are now on sale! BUY TICKETS Tickets cost 27 for standing on the field* or 35 for seating in the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion. Please note that tickets can only be purchased at the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion. ENJOY THE CONCERT IN STYLE Treat yourself to the ultimate concert experience this summer by taking advantage of one of our diverse and tailor-made hospitality packages. Whether you are looking for an exclusive and first-class dining experience before a concert or a lively party atmosphere, we have the perfect offer for you. CONCERT HOSPITALITY Back to News

