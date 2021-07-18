It’s Alabama football, and then…





The days when you could speak for sure about fall college football once the various intrasquad games wrapped up in spring are over. The transfer portal isn’t full of players looking for a new home to the same degree as basketball’s Friday afternoon I-285 commute from intercollegiate athletics, but it’s busy enough as it is. There will likely be revised SEC rankings when the dust settles after SEC Media Days, but until then the speculation depends more on two things: past and future schedule. 1. Alabama (13-0 last season) Like a finely tailored tuxedo, last season’s Alabama team had the classic look and the best materials. In 2021, the rest of the competition will look for that one dangling thread to pull and unravel the entire creation. Young quarterback? Difficult SEC schedule with Texas A&M and Florida games? The other teams get to work. 2. Texas A&M (9-1) It’s not entirely accurate to say that Jimbo Fisher’s mouth wrote a big check with his comments about beating Alabama this spring. The modern version is that Jimbo’s mouth can better remember the password for the ATM. But to be fair, the Aggies have a lot of available resources. 3. LSU (5-5) It’s just a guess, but it seems possible LSU could catch lightning in a bottle like it did in 2019. 4. Georgia (8-2) The simplest logic is to put Georgia at number 2 because it built an SEC schedule for Atlanta. The season opener against Clemson could make Georgia the No. 1 in the country if the Bulldogs find a way to win, but it won’t be easy to win. 5. Florida (8-4) The 2020 season ended strangely for Florida, although it came closer to Alabama than anyone else. I’m counting on Dan Mullen to make it weird again. 6. Be Miss (5-5) Lane Kiffin once helped Alabama make the College Football Playoff by designing an attack around Blake Sims, so it’ll be fascinating to see what he can do with veteran Matt Corral. 7. Maroon (6-5) Always ready to defy expectations, this Auburn team is more mysterious than most. The Tigers are too good to finish in the bottom three, but another result won’t come as a shock. 8. Kentucky (5-6) Alabama just won SECin men’s basketball, so… 9. Mississippi State (4-7) Have we ever heard definitively about the discipline for MSU’s bowl game brawl against Tulsa? Aside from punches, Mike Leach won’t be an easy way out for anyone. 10. Arkansas (3-7) With expectations being low, Arkansas received a lot of credit for winning three games last season. Hog fans will be aiming for the postseason, though this doesn’t look like a contender yet. 11. Missouri (5-5) Connor Bazelak will be one of the league’s better quarterbacks, as good a starting spot as any. 12. Tennessee (3-7) How long will it take to rebuild Rocky Top from the ground up? I’d say there’s a few more years of sedation with corn in a jar ahead of us, 13. South Carolina (2-8) Shane Beamer has been an avid assistant to the SEC. That may not stop the bullies from beating his team this year. 14. Vanderbilt (0-9) Hello, Coach Lea, and welcome to the SEC Hotel. We have reserved the same basement space that your predecessors used. Reach Cecil Hurt at [email protected] or via Twitter @cecilhurt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/2021/07/18/sec-football-power-rankings-2021-alabama-texas-am-lsu-georgia-florida/7477946002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

