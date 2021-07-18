Five karate exponents to watch, Combat Sports News & Top Stories





SANDRA SANCHEZ (ESP), 39 Once dismissed as too old to compete at the highest level, the Spaniard is looking to add Olympic gold to her numerous accolades just a month before her 40th birthday. She started karate at the age of four with her older brother, rejecting the activity her parents had chosen for her – ballet. She has won a record 36 medals in the sport’s top billed Karate 1-Premier League. RYO KIYUNA (JPN), 31 With hardly any loss on the world stage, the native of Okinawa – the birthplace of karate – is known for the power of his air-splitting punch and is a gold favorite in men’s kata. He trained under the great karateka Tsuguo Sakumoto and has introduced the “Ryumai”, or local Okinawan dance, into his regime to achieve what his master calls “artistic consciousness” and to integrate Okinawan culture. HAMIDEH ABBASALI (IRI), 31 For the world’s second-ranked karateka in women’s kumite (68 kg), the one-year delay was a blessing. The Iranian suffered a serious knee injury with two seconds left on the clock during the Karate 1-Premier League final in Salzburg last year. She won gold there against Italian Clio Ferracuti, but the injury took her away from the tatami for a year as she recovered from surgery. KIYOU SHIMIZU (JPN), 27 Shimizu, a poster for Japanese karate in women’s kata, was inspired, like her eternal rival Sanchez, to take up karate after attending her brother’s dojo as a girl. During most of her teenage years, the Osaka native struggled for success. But in her senior year of high school, she vowed to quit if she didn’t win the national championship. She did, and many victories followed, including the one in 2013 that crowned her as Japan’s youngest national champion at the age of 19. WEN TZU-YUN (TPE), 27 After qualifying once for the Olympics in March 2020, the female kumite (55 kg) karateka had to do it all over again in a close competition after the Games were postponed. An all-around athlete who has also played competitive table tennis, Wen considers her boyfriend Hsu Wei-chun – also a karateka – her biggest inspiration to persevere through tough times, including when a serious hip injury in 2013 threatened to derail her career. REUTERS

