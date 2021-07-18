Fans flee DC’s Nationals Park as gunfire erupts outside during Washington Nationals game

A game of the Washington Nationals was interrupted by gunfire just outside the ballpark on Saturday night, causing fans to disperse and some players rushing into the stands to rescue family members.

The team confirmed in a statement on Twitter that a shooting had been reported outside the Third Base Gate in Nationals Park and urged onlookers to vacate the area.

DC Police have confirmed that four people were shot just outside the stadium. Two of them were taken to a hospital on the spot and two others were taken to the local hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities gave no further details on the circumstances of the shooting, but said it had nothing to do with the baseball game.

This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time, police said.

The game is then stopped.

The shooting took place while the city was recovering from the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured five others the day before.

Hours before gunfire broke out in Nationals Park late Saturday, Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee gave an emotional press conference where he condemned gun violence in the city and said he was tired of being sick and tired.