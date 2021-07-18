Emotional Goran Ivanisevic inducted into Hall Of Fame | ATP tour

Goran Ivanisevic held an emotional, self-mockery on Saturday night as he became the first Croat to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“We are a small country with a big heart. We never stop believing. I had a lot of ups and downs, and I have always believed in them,” said Ivanisevic. “For the first time in my life I can say that I am proud of myself.”

The former world No. 2 spoke as fans wearing Croatian football shirts strewn through the crowd in Newport. Ivanisevic shared his appreciation for all the fans around the world who stuck with him through the highs and lows of a memorable career in which he took 22 tour-level trophies.

“It wasn’t easy being my fan. It was frustrating, it was sad, probably a lot of people divorced because of me,” Ivanisevic said. “But one thing is for sure: it was fun to be my fan.”

You May Also Like: Hall of Fame Awaits, But Which Goran Will Be Inducted?

The pinnacle of the legendary lefty was his triumph at The Championships 20 years ago. During those two weeks, he revealed that there were three Gorans: Good Goran, Bad Goran and Emergency Goran. Ivanisevic laughed when he mentioned them in his speech.

“To the three Gorans, five Gorans, to every Goran in this world, you have made me proud,” said Ivanisevic. “We did it our different way, we did it our hard way, but we did it our way. But only I go in. Guys, you can come visit, but I’m going in. I deserve it.’

Ivanisevic remains the only wildcard to win the championship. At the time the number 125 in the world, the Croat has not forgotten the chance that the tournament organizers gave him.

“I want to thank the Wimbledon committee for giving me a wild card,” said Ivanisevic. “I don’t know if they did it right or not, or if they regret it now. But thanks guys, because if you didn’t give me a wildcard, I wouldn’t be here. I think it was a good decision.”

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe, who inspired Ivanisevic to take up tennis, shared an appropriate virtual message to introduce the Croat. The American explained their similarities on the field – in play and mannerisms – while explaining why Ivanisevic thoroughly deserves this honor.

“I love Goran Ivanisevic, and I’m absolutely thrilled to introduce someone into the Hall of Fame who is arguably crazier on the pitch than I was,” McEnroe said, eliciting a laugh from the crowd. “But here’s the truth: he’s been great for tennis, he definitely has personality. Yes, he’s a character, yes, he had a serious game. He’s left, I like that. He’s super talented.”

Nothing was ever easy with Ivanisevic on the track, which is why, according to McEnroe, fans have come to love him more and more.

“He always had me on the edge of my seat because I never knew what was going to happen, and I’m not sure he did,” said McEnroe. “But his unpredictability was also part of the reason we loved him.”

Ivanisevic praised everyone inducted on Saturday, including Conchita Martinez, the Original Nine and Dennis Van Der Meer (posthumously). He thanked all his coaches, his wife, his children, but the most emotional moment of the evening was when he turned his attention to his parents, Gorana and Srdjan.

“Mom and Dad, there aren’t enough thanks, there aren’t enough words to say or do for everything you’ve done for me,” Ivanisevic said. “If I had to make this trip again, I would choose you again to be my mom and dad and get back together. I love you and thank you for everything.”



Photo credit: Kate Whitney Lucey/ITHF

In addition to Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, seven members of the Original Nine – Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Kerry Melville Reid, Julie Heldman and Valerie Ziegenfuss were on hand for their introduction. Judy Tegart Dalton joined via Zoom and Nancy Richey was also part of the trailblazing group.

Those nine brave women stood together against unequal playing opportunities and prize money to launch professional women’s tennis on September 23, 1970.

“[We] had one vision for the future of women’s tennis,” said King. “We wanted every girl in the world, if she was good enough, to have a place to compete; to be recognized for her achievements, not just for her looks, and above all for making a living playing professional tennis. Today’s female professional tennis players on the WTA Tour are living our dreams.”