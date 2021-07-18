2021-22 NHL schedule to maintain back-to-back series





The Pittsburgh Penguins schedule could have a few more back-to-backs with angry divisional rivals and conference foes. The next NHL schedule is expected to be released next week, and at least one of the features that defined the schedule for the 2020-21 pandemic season will be included in the new one. The feature that stuck will be more back-to-back home/road “series” that was a big part of last season, a high-level league source told National Hockey Now Sr. reporter Adrian Dater. The multi-game series will not feature as prominently as the division-only COVID schedule, as each team is expected to play at least once in the 2021-21 season. There will still be many instances where teams play back-to-back games in the same city. The two, three and even four game sets became a popular part of the 56-game interdivision schedule forced by the COVID pandemic. Players liked not running around so much and jumping in planes after every road race. It also massively reduced teams’ travel costs and, frankly, the carbon emissions from all that jet fuel. CHN was the first to bring the news of such an innovation last December. The Penguins were one of several teams to express their joy in the baseball-esque serial format. PHN asked winger Bryan Rust for his opinion on the calendar and his quote was repeated many times. “I like it,” Rust said. “It’s like college hockey on steroids.” He meant that in a good way. “It is an attack on your body. You know, it’s fun, said Penguins defender Kris Letang. I’d rather get dressed in the morning when I go to a game than to a training session, that’s for sure. It’s something that could become a regular part of the NHL landscape after next season. More series Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals? Yes please. However, we can turn down too many games in a row against the New York Islanders on the Penguins schedule.

