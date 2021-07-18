Claudio . Cricket Tour





Glenn and Claudio, a 7-year-old Bull/Neapolitan Mastiff, choose a match each week in the Warwickshire, Worcestershire or Birmingham Leagues. Glenn picks out some areas he’d like to visit and someone at work draws the next weekend’s program out of a hat. So far the dynamic duo have visited Kidderminster, Smethwick, Halesowen, West Bromwich Dartmouth, Barnard’s Green, Bromsgrove, Lye, Stourbridge, Old Hill, Old Elizabethans, Attock, Moseley Ashfield, Solihull Municipal, Hampton and Solihull and Sheldon Marlborough and yesterday was it was our turn as the 1s entertained Studley. Below is Glenn’s roundup of the day: The day didn’t start too well. It was raining at Glenn10 Towers and on arrival at Stourbridge Junction trains were canceled due to staff shortages and when a train finally arrived it was only two carriages! To be fair, The Boy caught it and 50 minutes later we landed at Widney Manor. By now the sun was shining, not a dark cloud in the sky and I already regretted that I had put on such a big coat! A nice long walk through some posh estates and we got to the ground with 15 minutes to 1st ball bowled. There is a lovely little terrace outside the clubhouse and we took our position at The Boy and already won admirers. One of the scorers was very enthusiastic and I told her the story of CCT. She seemed impressed and called the president of the club, the story of our tour was repeated and we were guests of honor for the day! The game was interesting. The home side struggled to get real partnerships and seemed unlikely to make the 200, until a late bloom by the tail-enders saw Earlswood finish at 213 for 8 in their 50 overs. Studley lost a couple of early wickets in their pursuit but a third wicket partnership saw them race quickly to 100 for 2 and look likely to be comfortable winners. However, the partnership was broken and from there the visitors dropped to 154 all-out. Everything done and dusted by 6-30pm…wonderful. Nice little club room, small bar, sky TV, impressive scoreboard and plenty of flasks available. Nice environment, club seems well supported and very friendly people. It was a fantastic day which we both thoroughly enjoyed. It’s good to visit a well-supported club…many a Premier League club in Warwickshire and Worcestershire would be put to shame. Thank you for your hospitality, good luck for the rest of the season and we will return. We loved having you both on the floor and you are always welcome back. Enjoy the rest of your season.

