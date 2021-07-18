Sports
BYU football: how hard will it be to replace Jeff Grimes with Aaron Roderick?
How hard will it be for Aaron Roderick to replace Jeff Grimes as BYU’s offensive coordinator?
It’s an intriguing question given that the BYU job offered Grimes the very first chance to be an offensive coordinator and Roderick had already done it twice in Utah in various forms and held that title in Southern Utah.
To unravel this question, you first need to clarify exactly what Grimes brought with him to Provo on his return trip in 2018. He had plenty of experience everywhere from Boise State, Auburn, LSU and Power 5 meeting rooms galore.
Grimes is a natural leader, a master teacher, a man who allows players to hold them accountable because they want to please him. He is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in college football because he could usually get the big hogs dancing in unison.
Replacing Grimes will be very difficult because of the stripes he wore, his spirit, his knowledge base and productivity. In both of his stops in Provo, BYU’s offensive line was taken to the next level. That cannot even be disputed.
But how good was Grimes as a play-call man? Not bad, but he had a few moments where he was challenged. Going conservative with a 20-0 lead at halftime in Utah in 2018 comes to mind. But that decision came after Zach Wilson threw a pick-6 to Julian Blackmon in the third quarter in an eventual 35-27 loss.
I’m a Grimes man. He was articulate, funny, didn’t take himself too seriously, respected those he worked with, was a treasure trove of quotes for us media types. He patiently described his thoughts, his offensive plans, challenges and ambitions. He was a pro.
What you don’t want in a coaching personality is a pouting, vindictive, oversensitive, immature, selfish person who holds a grudge and looks down on others. There are plenty of those in the business. Grimes was the exact opposite, in wins and losses. He knew the weight and significance of both and did not try to sell it otherwise.
Roderick has a lot of momentum heading into 2021.
Grimes and Eric Mateos, the offensive line coach he hired from BYU and took to Baylor, were not in the final game, a 49-23 bowl win over the University of Central Florida. It was the Roderick show. He pulled the strings.
That night, the offense amassed 655 yards on 214 rushes, 441 passes for an 8.97 yards-per-play average against the Golden Knight defense.
When Grimes enlisted Roderick in 2018 to assist as the game coordinator and QB coach, it was Roderick who made it his first task to bring in Wilson from Corner Canyon, which had affiliated with Boise State.
In a way, you could say that Roderick was responsible for approaching, selling, and supplying BYU’s top NFL conscript. Wilson was in his QB room. He was at the forefront of taking reps for pass plays that he helped design and implement. That says a lot. Because as soon as he got Wilson in his room, he got it done.
Like Grimes, Roderick will have the ear and voice of other former coordinators in Steve Clark, Fesi Sitake and Darrell Funk. Together, Roderick’s offensive staff has 90 years of coaching experience.
Sitake, the former offensive coordinator at Weber State, is now its pass game coordinator.
But more importantly, as Clark and others have painstakingly explained, Roderick’s offensive staff will continue the tradition established by Grimes that all voices be heard, egos checked at the front door, and every man’s opinion respected.
That’s rare in coaching circles because everyone is trying to climb a ladder, make a name for themselves, build a brand and reputation.
Roderick is known for interacting, listening. He is also extremely eager to learn with his research and absorbability. He helped Grimes reduce BYU’s offensive identity to a few simple philosophies, sets and formations.
He’s still running some BYU stuff he learned as a Cougar receiver.
LaVell Edwards coaching tree is long and has proven to be very effective. From Andy Reid to Mike Holmgren, to Norm Chow and new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham to Kalani Sitake, the roots have taken a firm hold in the game.
Sarkisian offered Roderick a job at Washington before he was head coach at USC and that was after he had just finished working with Nick Saban in Alabama.
Unlike Grimes, a collegiate offensive lineman, Roderick was a receiver, sprinter, point returnee and what they call a skill player in his days at Ricks College and BYU.
He is intelligent, personable, approachable and reliable.
There are some Utah fans who have been critical of Roderick and his work as a coordinator there, play calls, et cetera. And there could be something going on, because they’ve had so much to compare in the past decade.
But sometimes a coordinator is only as good as he gets. How long are the reins? What is the team philosophy? What are the offensive goals if they match the defense? How does a head coach view his coordinator role?
As for Grimes and Roderick, their head coach at BYU, Sitake has made it abundantly clear. He wants the offense to be aggressive. He wants it to take shots, take risks, gamble. Hell takes the heat for it, but that’s what he wants from Roderick.
That’s part of why brothers Samson and Puka Nacua joined a grandparent for that and some of the family’s health issues.
Admittedly, this 2021 season is a very different kind of challenge. The schedule is much more difficult. Roderick will be without three players drafted by NFL teams, including Wilson, tackle Brady Christensen and receiver Dax Milne.
But he has a 1,000-yard rusher in Tyler Allgeier, a 12-TD caching tight end in Isaac Rex, and veteran receivers Neil Pauu and Gunner Romney to complement the Nacua weapons.
I bet he will inherit a better offensive identity in 2021 than the one he helped Grimes create, tinker and arrange for the past three years.
The offense Grimes and Roderick Wilson introduced three years ago is not the same one Jaren Hall, et al., will see in 2021.
It’ll be fun to watch Roderick build on the bowl win over Central Florida, a team that finished 6-4 in a league led by the top 10 ranked Cincinnati and just a few seasons off an undefeated campaign.
That week, that night, the last BYU game, it was all in Roderick’s hands.
And it looked pretty good.
