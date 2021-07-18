BOYS ALL-AREA TENNIS: Central leads the way in boys honors | high school sports

The boys’ tennis programs Central Hardin and Elizabethtown fetched the most selections The News-Enterprise Coaches All-Area Boys Tennis Team, with four each for the Bruins and Panthers.

In both programs, three of their four selections received first-team recognition. Central Hardins first team honors went to the doubles team of Jacob Jiranek and Keegan Christensen, the doubles team of Calden Doty and Camden Jones, as well as Allan Lockwood. Elizabethtown’s first-team rosters include Matthew Smith, Matthew Parsons, and the doubles team of Landon Hagan and Chase Moreman.

In addition to their all-area team recognition, Jiranek and Christensen also continued to receive multiple individual awards. The duo were named the Boys Doubles Team of the Year. Individually, Christensen was named Boys’ Player of the Year and Jiranek was named Boys’ Sophomore of the Year.

I think it’s great that doubles players in our area were considered Players of the Year, said Central Hardin coach Jody Bingham. I am so happy to see that the coaches have voted that doubles is just as important as singles in our region.

The Bruins also grabbed a share of the Boys Coach of the Year accolade, with Bingham and Elizabethtowns Roger Henson sharing the recognition.

Meade Countys Tucker Bradley, LaRue Countys Biven Turner and North Hardins Aaron Sandoval took part in the Central Hardin and Elizabethtown first-team rosters.

The Central Hardin and Elizabethtown second team winners were the Bruins Patrick Lally and the Panther doubles team of Mason Baldwin and Jason Towell.

John Hardin had three second-team selections in Shane Peterson, Cooper Otalora and Jacob Pauls. The North Hardin doubles team of Cayden Logsdon and Charlie Vowels gained second team recognition along with Trojan teammate Brian Lin. LaRue County also had two players who earned second-team honors in Keaton Knox and Connor Nicholas. Fort Knoxs Aiden Bonilla was also recognized as a second team selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR/MEMBER OF DOUBLE TEAM OF THE YEAR

KEEGAN CHRISTENSEN, CENTRAL HARDIN

Christensen ended his time as Bruin with great success this past year, teaming up with Jiranek to create a dominant pair on the field. The seniors’ efforts earned him recognition both as part of a doubles team and as an individual.

Smith finished in second place in the Player of the Year standings, while Bradley finished third.

Bruin teammates Doty and Jones followed in the Doubles Team of the Year in a row, while Panthers Hagan and Moreman came third in the voting for this category.

To be selected as one person, I wish I could share it with someone else. Of course I wish as a doubles player I had to play with someone else in my partner Jacob all year and I wish he could share the same prize with me I also wish I could have shared it with Etowns Matthew Smith because he played hard the following year worked for years to put himself in the position he got this year, so I wish it didn’t have to be one player, but I’m very humbled by the recognition, said Christensen. For Doubles Team of the Year, I’m very humbled and it’s something I’ve really worked for. I’ve put myself in a position to compete for a regional title and be part of the state tournament. It’s something I’ve worked for all through high school and I’m just incredibly honored to get that recognition.

Christensen had initially hoped to play with Jiranek around his second year. After that didn’t happen, the plan for the 2020 season was to team up and get two years as a doubles partner. The pandemic was in the way at that time.

What they lost over the past two years, they made up for in 2021, first winning the Lincoln Heritage Conference Tournament title in boys’ doubles in April and then a 5th Region Tournament Championship in May. From there, the two advanced to the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament in Lexington, where they advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round and then fell to the quarterfinals.

I went into my final season with a lot of unfinished business, a lot of goals I hadn’t accomplished yet, Christensen said. That took a mental toll on me and my senior season… It was hard for me to keep that together because this was my only year to win Regio. I also had goals at the state tournament to make it to the second day and I hadn’t done one yet… It was really about the mental challenges for me to be able to get out there on the field and give 100 percent every day knowing that if I don’t, the opportunity will slip away. I’m just glad everything fell into place for me.

Christensen is going to the University of Florida this fall. While he hopes to play on the Gators club team when he becomes a student, his tennis career at the varsity level has come to an end.

After finally achieving the goals he’d been looking for, after years of working toward those goals, Christensen was quick to admit that he couldn’t have achieved them without his doubles partner.

It was tough, but I wouldn’t get through it without Jacob. He really helped me through that, he said. We worked together as a team. We pushed each other to the limit and that is something I am grateful for as a senior.

SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR/MEMBER OF DOUBLE TEAM OF THE YEAR

JACOB JIRANEK, CENTRAL HARDIN

Jiranek joined his senior doubles counterpart with his own accolade and recognized the achievements he achieved this season.

While Central Hardins followed Doty and Jones and Elizabethtowns Hagan and Moreman Jiranek and Christensen in the Doubles Team of the Year voting, the Panthers’ Matthew Parsons finished second in the sophomore of the year standings. Moreman finished third.

It’s great to be able to be chosen for this. It takes a lot of hard work, Jiranek said. In the doubles team we worked really hard together to improve and I couldn’t have done it without Keegan, without our other doubles team on our team or even the guys from the Etowns team because I practice with them almost every day to be the best to be who I can.

After losing his freshman season the year before, Jiranek came on the scene last year by winning the conference tournament the first year he was eligible to compete in it. State tournament.

I think the key worked on it. Even when I didn’t feel like going out and playing and exercising, Jiranek said. There are also the people behind you, such as my parents and my coach. My coach taught me almost everything I know about how to play. Those people push you to do your best.

Due to his additional years of playing experience, Jiranek said Christensen could give him some insight on how to succeed at this level. This included helping Jiranek stay mentally prepared for high pressure situations that were new to him as a player.

During our qualifier in the region, just as we started, I got a little nervous because I had never been here before and it was a lot, Jiranek said. But Keegan had been here, he’s done that, and he kind of helped me through it.

Now that Christensen has graduated, Jiranek is now figuring out what his focus will be with tennis at Central Hardin in the future. Whatever he does, he plans to keep competing for more trophies.

I don’t know what I will play, but I intend to just keep working as hard as I can and giving my best, he said. I want to get further than I’ve come before and just keep improving.

COACHING OF THE YEAR

JODY BINGHAM, CENTRAL HARDIN AND ROGER HENSON, ETOWN

Both coaches saw impressive team and individual performances for their programs this year, which included conference and regional championships and multiple state tournament qualifiers.

LaRue County’s Terry Craven followed in the vote as the category runner-up. Fort Knoxs Edwin Reynolds finished third.

For me, the coaching really comes more from the players, Henson said. It’s the players who make the coaches look really good.

For Bingham, the recognition was his first as Bruins head coach after taking over the program ahead of the 2020 season after previously coaching with North Hardin.

Sharing with Roger is very special this year. “I’ve always had Elizabethtown as a legendary program,” Bingham said. Coach of the Year, you are only as good as your players, your assistant coaches, your administration and all the people I’ve had, even my (player parents). All the people in our program at Central Hardin are top-notch and I’m just proud to represent them with the coaching award at this point.

The boys team of Binghams Central Hardin captured the team title of the Lincoln Heritage Conference Tournament in April.

The team had team championships for boys’ doubles from Christensen and Jiranek at both Conference and Region, in addition to other boys’ qualifiers in addition to the aforementioned doubles. Additional state tournament qualifiers included the Conference and Region runner-up boys’ doubles team of Doty and Jones, as well as the boys’ singles Conference runner-up Lockwood.

One of the reasons I came to Central was that I knew the kids really well in the beginning. Many of the kids I’ve worked with since they were little developing their play… Last year with COVID, a lot of our kids needed that year of experience to get ready to play the kind of scheme I brought to Central. That really hurt our kids, Bingham said. What our kids actually accomplished was amazing in the fact that we didn’t have that year to get our younger kids more adapted to play.

While the Bruins won the conference team championship, it was Hensons Panthers who would win the 5th Region Tournament team title. This year’s team included Conference and Region boys’ singles champion Smith, along with other state qualifiers such as Parsons in singles, along with the doubles teams of Hagan and Moreman and Baldwin and Towell.

Missing the year hurt in terms of long term development with our schedule. We tend to plan the hardest plans we can find and give our younger kids a chance to say Hey, this is where I need to be in a few years, Henson said. In terms of expectations, they will never change.

With only Smith graduating among the Panthers starters, Hensons expectations look to remain the same heading into next year.

We’re bringing back pretty much our entire team, Henson said. They are looking forward to pushing the guys streak out.

The Central Hardin boys’ team produced the results it did despite the lost 2020 season, along with team numbers impacted by injuries and decisions not to compete this year due to COVID-19. Bruins’ success despite these challenges has made Bingham excited for the future of the program.

I think rebuilding really nicely with the kids coming up, he said. Our program is very extensive. The kids work to intervene when it’s their time. It’s their time now. They’re going the extra mile, so I think we’ll be Elizabethtown’s No. 1 challenger and we’re looking forward to the challenge.