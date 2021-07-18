Sports
2021 Expansion Draft Protection Tracker
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will not take place until Wednesday, July 21, but proceedings are already underway. The NHL issued a transaction freeze at 2 p.m. CT today and protection lists were due for all 30 teams participating in the draft by 4 p.m. The league will review and approve these lists and release them to the other teams and the public on Sunday. In the meantime, however, there will inevitably be leaks of who is protected and who is exposed. This list will be updated until all security lists are confirmed:
Anaheim Ducks
Protected:
Main players exposed:fAdam Henrique(link)
Arizona Coyotes
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Boston Bruins
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Buffalo Sabers
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Calgary Flames
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Carolina Hurricanes
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Chicago Blackhawks (link)
Protected:fHenrik Borgstrom,fAlex DeBrincat,fBrandon Hagel,fDavid fights,fPatrick Kane,fDylan Strome,fJonathan Toews,dCaleb Jones,dConnor Murphy,dRiley Stillman,GKevin Lankinen
Main players exposed:fRyan Timmerman,fBrett Connolly,dCalvin de Haan,fAdam Gaudette,GMalcolm Subban,dNikita Zadorov
Colorado avalanche
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Columbus blue jackets (link)
Protected:fCam Atkinson,fOliver Bjorkstrand,fBoone Jenner,fpatrick laine,fGustav Nyquista,fEric Robinson,fJack Roslovic,dSeth Jones,dVladislav Gavrikovy,dZach Weresnki,GJoonas Korpisalo
Main players exposed:fMax Domi,dDean Kukan |
Dallas Stars
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Detroit Red Wings
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Edmonton Oilers
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Florida Panthers
Protected:
Main players exposed:GChris Driedger(link)
Los Angeles Kings
Protected:
Main players exposed:GJonathan Snel(link)
Minnesota Wild
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Montreal Canadians
Protected:G Jake Allen
Main players exposed:G Carey Price(link)
Predators from Nashville
Protected:
Main players exposed:
New Jersey Devils Jersey
Protected:
Main players exposed:
New York Islanders
Protected:
Main players exposed:
New York Rangers
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Ottawa Senators
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Philadelphia Flyers
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Pittsburgh Penguins
Protected:
Main players exposed:
San Jose Sharks
Protected:
Main players exposed:
St. Louis Blues
Protected:f Ivan Barbasjevi
Main players exposed:f Vladimir Tarasenko(link)
Tampa Bay Lightning
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Toronto Maple Leaves
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Vancouver Canucks
Protected:
Main players exposed:fKole Lind(link)
Washington Capitals
Protected:
Main players exposed:
Winnipeg Jets
Protected:
Main players exposed:
All reports are unofficial until NHL approves and distributes protection lists.
Sources
2/ https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/2021/07/2021-expansion-draft-protection-tracker.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]