ITTF Confirms Annual General Meeting to be held on November 24





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed that the Governing Body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 24 in Houston. The ITTF confirmed last month that the AGM will be held alongside the World Table Tennis Championships. A hybrid format will be used for the meeting, with full details determined by the ITTF Executive Committee in a meeting with the USA Table Tennis (USATT) and the Local Organizing Committee. The ITTF said the confirmation of the date has led to the final date for proposals and nominations for elections. Proposals and resolutions must be submitted by the end of August 24, Central European Summer Time. Nominations for ITTF’s Executive Committee, Board of Directors and Committees must be submitted simultaneously on August 26. The date has been set because candidates must be nominated 90 days before the AGM. ITTF president Thomas Weikert will stand for re-election at the AGM, while the German official is currently facing the challenge of Sweden’s Petra Srling. There was uncertainty about where the ITTF General Assembly would be held until Houston was confirmed as host last month. The ITTF AGM is held alongside the World Championships in Houston Getty Images The ITTF AGM was originally scheduled to take place in conjunction with the City Table Tennis World Championships in Texas, which were first scheduled for June 16-25, but have since been postponed. The global governing body then announced in March that the AGM would be held on September 18, with the organization expressing an interest in hosting. The trial began amid doubts as to whether the World Cup would take place, due to the COVID-10 pandemic. It was later confirmed that the World Championships will be held in Houston from November 23 to 29. The honorary president of the USATT and ITTF, Adham Sharara, both sought legal advice and expressed concern that keeping the AGM and World Championships separate would violate the organization’s constitution. The ITTF confirmed that Houston would host the event, after receiving legal advice from former Director General of the International Olympic Committee, Francois Carrard.

