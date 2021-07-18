Orioles vs. Royals – Game Recap – July 17, 2021





Kansas City, Mo. — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramn Urias each had two RBI and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday-evening. The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning when they chased starter Brady Singer to open a 7-0 lead. It was only Baltimore’s second win in July. It’s nice to get those hits together, said manager Brandon Hyde. That was our best game on base. Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs, the most in a career start. He lasted more than two innings, giving up eight basehits and one walk. His lone strikeout was his fewest in a start during his two seasons in the majors. Kris Bubic threw six innings in relief for the Royals and gave up only one run and two hits. He knocked out five. He was great and everything we hoped for, said Kansas City manager Mike Matheny. That’s one for him to put in the memory bank of how he should tag the attack zone. Baltimore-starter Jorge Lopez hit 4 2/3 innings to give up four earned runs and seven basehits with four strikeouts. Paul Fry (3-3) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. It’s been happening since the beginning, but at the end of the day I should (get) three outs, said Lopez. I have to find a way to move forward to get past the fifth inning. Carlos Santana had an RBI double for Kansas City. Seven of the nine starters for Baltimore had at least one basehit. DJ Stewart, Anthony Santander, Domingo Leyba and Pedro Severino all had RBI. Lopez threw well in the fifth, but was pulled after giving up three runs, only one from qualifying for the win. Whit Merrifield had a sacrifice fly and Salvador Perez hit an RBI single. TRAINERS ROOM Royals: RHP Wade Davis recovered from 10-day injured list and RHP Anthony Swarzak designated for assignment. NEXT ONE Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA) faces his former team in the rubber game of the series on Sunday. Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.98) throws for Kansas City. ——

