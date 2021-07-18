Sports
Root Explains ‘Bizarre’ Act of Blast Sportsmanship
An act of sportsmanship by the county of Yorkshire has divided opinion, with two former England batters split over the controversial moment in a T20 Blast match at Old Trafford.
The clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire – led by England Test captain Joe Root – came to an end when Lancashire batter Steven Croft tripped and fell while attempting a single and lay on the ground in the center of the field when the ball was thrown returned to the Yorkshire wicket-keeper.
With Croft gripping his leg in pain, Yorkshire chose not to complete the run and the umpires declared a dead ball.
Croft’s injury turned out to be a cramp and he was able to continue his innings by scoring a crucial 26 not out as Lancashire won by four wickets with one left to secure their place in the quarter-finals.
Yorkshire captain Root conceded many teams and players would have chosen to take Croft out if they had been in a similar situation.
Score card: Lancashire v Yorkshire
“As a side, we made a very difficult decision under pressure,” he said.
“(Croft’s injury) looked very serious at first glance. In many ways it was a relief that it was nothing serious.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of different opinions. A lot of people would have handled it differently.”
Croft praised Yorkshire’s decision, adding that the warm summer weather had taken over.
“Two games in two days at the age of 36 and a little sun did me,” he said.
“I put on the brakes, they worked, and my legs just cramped. I didn’t know where the ball had gone.
“They could have removed bail and credit them for not doing so.”
Yorkshire’s decision not to round out what would have been a simple, divided opinion, both on social media and in the comment box.
Former England batter Mark Butcher said Yorkshire should have taken out Croft, adding that he “found the whole thing completely bizarre”.
“I can’t believe what I saw there, honestly, as a professional sportsman,” he said air sports.
“I’m baffled about that, really. Croft changed his mind halfway through the run and decided to put in the anchors. And because of that, whether he has full spikes or not, he slipped.
“It’s not up to Yorkshire to decide if he has a problem, if he broke his leg or if his leg fell off. Run him out and then fix it.
“I found the whole thing completely bizarre.”
Butcher’s co-commentator and his former England teammate, Rob Key, disagreed, comparing the incident to footballers kicking the ball out of play when an opponent is injured.
“You don’t know if he had a cramp when he went down,” Key said.
“All you see is he rolls on the ground and he can’t go any further, he can’t even try to get back in.
“It’s one of those things where people agree and disagree and have their own opinion.”
