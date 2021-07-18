



Joe Jon Finley has completed his 2022 position group class, if, Kaden Helms, a flex tight end from Bellevue, Nebraska, has announced his intention to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. The athletic pass catcher has chosen OU over programs like North Carolina, Auburn, state of Arizona Arizona and Miami. At Bellevue (Neb.) West High School, Helms plays a tweener role between a receiver and a tight end. With that in mind, if I had to compare him to an earlier Sooner, I’d say he looks a bigger Grant Calcaterra. Built with a 65,222lbs frame, Helms often switches between playing indoors and outdoors due to his athleticism. At this point in his progression, he’s still a real pass catcher with the tools to become a great blocker, but the amount of advantage in his game within a Lincoln Riley attack is fun to imagine. I imagine Helms likes to try and model his game after George Kittle, a former Norman resident (and Pro Bowl TE), who signed with Iowa on a 64,230lbs frame. What stands out in the film is his athleticism and speed in the open field, along with his basketball skills for aiming the ball well after cutting his opponent off the ball. Helms is Oklahomas 15th commitment for the 2022 hiring cycle and the class’s second TE. According to 247Sports Composite, Kaden Helms is the No. 3 player from the state of Nebraska and the No. 15 overall THaven of E. Rileys Sooners hasn’t really had a consistent pass-catcher and blocker on the tight end in the lineup since Kyler Murray threw the ball to Grant Calcaterra and that’s no fault of Austin Stogner or Calc due to their own health struggles. Once both Helms and Llewellyn enter Bennie Wylie’s training program, both have the ability to be dynamic playmakers in the attack of Rileys as well as tall, long armed, athletic tight butts.

