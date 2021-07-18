Olympic hockey debutants Lalremsiami and Salima trained through pandemic and personal setbacks | News Tokyo Olympics





Lalremsiami and Salima Tete are two of the many players on the Indian women’s hockey team who will participate in their first Olympic stay in Tokyo. And as any athlete would tell you, it’s a dream come true for the two of them.

From the moment they started playing the game in earnest, the duo started to cherish this dream and like the boy in James Joyces Araby who says I carried my chalice safely through a crowd of enemies, these players have their dream against all odds in protected and they have strived to fulfill it one day.

And in a few days it will become reality when the Indian women’s team takes on the Netherlands in their opening game of Pool A on July 24.

However, it will be quite an emotional moment for Lalremsiami, Mizoram’s first female athlete to be selected for the Olympics. It was during the 2019 FIH Series Final in Hiroshima that her father passed away. Although she could have come back, she stayed and helped the team win the tournament and qualify for the Olympic qualifiers.

It was one of the most difficult times of my life when my father passed away. His dream was to represent my country in the Olympics, said Siami, as she is popularly known among her teammates, from Bengaluru.

But the preparation for the Games this time was not easy. After the pandemic started last year, the players were locked up at the SAI academy in Bengaluru for months.

We couldn’t train together and had to keep social distance with the others. Our trainers sent us videos and we did individual training. At times we were worried, but the priority was to stay safe and in the end we got along pretty well, Siami said.

Once the restrictions were lifted, the players began training and played their first international match when they toured Argentina earlier this year, followed by a tour of Germany. They lost all their matches on both tours, but head coach Sjoerd Marijne was satisfied with the outings.

Their preparation then took a huge blow when seven players, including captain Rani Rampal and two support staff, tested positive for Covid in late April. Once things settled down, they started training hard and now they can’t wait for the action to start.

There’s no pressure, but I’m a bit nervous and excited too, said Siami, who was first noticed by then-Junior India Womens coach Baljeet Singh Saini during a camp at the national academy in New Delhi, where she had attended in 2016. became a member.

While Lalremsiamis’s father could not see her achieve her dream, her mother Lalzarmawii can’t wait to see her play in the Olympics.

I am overjoyed that she has been selected for the Olympics. I just hope she can fulfill all her dreams now, said her mother, who resides in the Kolasib district of Mizoram.

Although it will be her first Olympics in Tokyo, she already featured in the Youth Olympics when it was held in Buenos Aires in 2018 and won silver in the Hockey 5s format. Interestingly, the captain of that team was Jharkhands Salima and together they have had quite a journey so far.

Like Siami, Salima also started playing the game at a very young age.

I always liked to run around and loved any kind of sport. But then I fell in love with hockey and got pretty good at it, said Salima from Bengaluru.

I started playing on our school team and also took part in small tournaments before joining the SS Girls Hockey Center in Simdega, about 30 km from my village in Barkkichappar.

On the one hand, she succeeded on the international stage and on the other, Salima also played a huge role when Jharkhand defeated Haryana in the Junior Womens National Championship (A Division) for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. And now she can’t wait. to make it count at the Olympics.

We trained well and our technique has also improved a lot over time. Now it’s about doing our best in Tokyo, said Salima, who was inspired by the likes of Asunta Lakra and Sumrai Tete.

Besides Salima, Nikki Pradhan is the other player from Jharkhand to be selected for the Olympics and it will be her second trip to the quadrennial event. When asked what it means to have such experienced players on the team, Salima said: They motivate us and share their experience where possible.

While anyone would hope for a women’s hockey team medal, remember where the team currently ranks in the world and be realistic. They are in 10th place and as coach Marijne said during a virtual press conference last month, he would be very happy if the team gets the quarters.

But one thing is certain, the players will not go down without a fight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tokyo-olympics/olympic-hockey-debutants-lalremsiami-and-salima-trained-through-pandemic-and-personal-setbacks/articleshow/84517490.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos