Tokyo Olympics | First batch of Indian contingent reaches Tokyo after exciting broadcast





Image source: TWITTER/MEDIA_SAI First batch of Indian contingent reaches Tokyo after exciting broadcast In good spirits and fully focused on their goals, the first batch of India’s 88-strong Olympic-bound contingent reached here on Sunday morning to compete in the COVID-stricken Tokyo Games, which kick off on July 23. Amid the gloom surrounding the Games due to the pandemic, athletes and officials from eight disciplines of archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting landed in the Japanese capital from New Delhi on a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi. The 88-member contingent included 54 athletes, in addition to support staff and IOA representatives. The Indian athletes were greeted at the airport by Kurobe’s city representatives, who came out with a banner saying “Kurobe supports Indian athletes!! #Cheer4India!.” Hockey, consisting of both the men’s and women’s teams, is the largest of all disciplines. On Saturday evening, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a formal farewell to the contingent at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport to loud cheers, clapping and many good wishes. The IGI witnessed unprecedented scenes as a red carpet was rolled out for the Olympic contingent. The euphoria surrounding the departure was so great that the government of India had arranged a special immigration line for the Olympic Contingent Clearance for members in Tokyo. In addition to Thakur, the farewell ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik, the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan, and officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including President Narinder Batra and Secretary General. Rajeev Mehta. Some Indian athletes have already reached Tokyo from their respective training bases abroad. Mirabai Chanu, the only weightlifter in India, reached Tokyo on Friday from her training base in St. Louis, USA. The boxers and archers have also reached out from their respective training bases in Italy and Croatia. India will be represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held under strict health protocols and without spectators in the wake of the raging pandemic. Four Indian sailors – Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan (laser class), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er class) – were the first from the country to reach Tokyo from their training bases in Europe. Thursday they started training. By the way, the rowing team has also reached Tokyo.

