Sons of Marshall football stars to play in college | Sport
HUNTINGTON A Marshall University soccer fan showed his wife a photo of a young boy with wavy hair in a green and white number 10 jersey at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
She smiled and said she remembered Chad Pennington, who played for The Thundering Herd from 1995 to 1999.
Her husband then told her that this wasn’t Chad, but his son Cole, a senior quarterback at Lexington Sayre High School, promised to play for Marshall.
Cole Pennington is one of the many sons of former toppers of the herd who are getting a lot of attention in college recruiting this season.
Glenn Pedro’s son Cam, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, also dedicated to Marshall.
Glenn Pedro was a bullish running back at MU from 1990 to 1993.
I’ve been associated with Marshall all my life, Cam Pedro said. I was there as a kid and for camp. I am truly grateful for the opportunities that have brought me to this position.
Not all of the herd’s former highlights go to Marshall.
Chris Hansons’ son, Christian, is a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker at Trinity Christian High School in Dublin, Georgia.
The son of the former Herd and NFL gambler committed to Akron last week.
Hanson also attracted interest from Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Evan Ferguson, a 6-foot center from Spring Valley High School, has a preferred offering from Marshall.
The son of former Herd All-American guard Aaron Ferguson also has an offer from FCS school Gardner-Webb and NCAA Division II Glenville State and Northwood. Several other programs have expressed interest.
I’ve been around Marshall so many times that I know a lot about it, said Evan Ferguson. It’s really fun. Gardner-Webb is a really nice place. I loved the campus and the coaches there.
JacQai Long is a younger player that Marshall has offered. The 6-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback at Capital High School is the son of former Herd wide receiver Jerrald Long.
I had a good chat with (Marshall coach Charles Huff), Long said. I am excited to receive an offer.
