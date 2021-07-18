Novak Djokovic can be the GOAT of tennis. But he will not be loved like Nadal and Federer

Font size:

lalso, to be fair, it’s not something that people don’t see. The fact is that I play 90 percent of my matches, if not more than that, against the opponent, but also against the stadium, Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2021 winner, he said after his third round victory over American Denis Kudla.

Wimbledon 2019 against Roger Federer from Switzerland, 2021 French Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece and semi-final against Rafael Nadal, and now Wimbledon this year. These are just some of the recent Grand Slam matches in which the world number one had to beat both: the player and the stadium.

How is he doing? After the 2019 Wimbledon final, Djokovic had the famous said“When the crowd sings Roger, I hear Novak. It sounds crazy, but it is true. I try to convince myself that it is.

It is clear that Djokovic of tennis’ “Big Three”, Djokovic is at the peak of his career with a shared record of 20 Grand Slam titles in men’s singles, while Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal are in twilight. . Given his current form and with his two biggest opponents out of the picture for the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic has a good chance of setting himself on track to claim a ‘Golden Grand Slam’ (when a player wins all four slams , as well as an Olympic gold medal in the same year), becoming only the second player to achieve that feat, after Germany’s Stefanie Graf.

But why is everyone so fond of hating Novak Djokovic, who has every right to be called a GOAT, who is on his way to greatness and is just an amazing, graceful delight to watch on the pitch?

Djokovic is insecure

Anindya Dutta, author ofAdvantage India: the story of Indian tennis, says it’s pretty obvious that it stings Djokovic that the public is against him and that makes him insecure. The level at which Djokovic plays, ideally he shouldn’t really be concerned about getting or not getting love. But for whatever reason, he’s very insecure about the reception he’s getting both on and off the track, Dutta says.

The author adds that this insecurity doesn’t stop with Djokovic, but extends to his fan base, who are constantly calling out people who don’t “love him.” It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Djokovic thinks he is unloved and imposes his insecurity on his fans, and their response on social media annoys everyone and ultimately they support Djokovic’s opponent no matter who he’s up against, Dutta adds.

Perhaps there is a grain of truth in it. Djokovic constantly points out that he’s not getting public support, which more often than not sounds like he’s complaining. He claims the love the other two of tennis ‘Big Three’ (Nadal and Federer) get. He can also seemingly get into a fight with reporters at press conferences when asked about his behavior on the court.

Djokovic hits ball in audience and loses composure at press conference ‘you are incredible’ https://t.co/RQOQ02Gtdh pic.twitter.com/1EQCrKwwA5 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) Nov 14, 2016

“For now it works for him, but I think the negative feedback he gets from the public will have a negative effect on him in the long run,” added Dutta.

If you go through the Facebook comments or tweets under photos that Djokovic posts, you will find that fans are typing out Djokovic’s greatness over the other two, and bitter about just about all the other stakeholders in tennis, his opponents, the public, the journalists everyone .

The silent majority love you Nole. We won’t make it to the stadium, but we’ll be cheering you on from our homes with our families. The opinions of commentators, journalists and a small British crowd can never change that. We, the silent majority, love you, and that’s all that matters. pic.twitter.com/7VcyLCsxRR – Help (@djokertennis) July 12, 2021

20 grand slam

many records

but many haters! haters are going crazy! we love you djokovic! a legend! – gevek (@gevsekgevsek) July 11, 2021

Fight for love

Djokovic may have won as many Grand Slams as Federer and Nadal, but he hasn’t won as many hearts.

This is something that Djokovic himself mentioned. It’s a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me, but that’s because of what they represent in world tennis, he had said at a press conference in Serbia in 2020.

Novaks’ sire Srdjan Djokovic has also commented on it.

Father Djokovic: “Novak is an invisible miracle, he was sent by God to show that Serbs are not murderers or savages. The whole world knows that he is the GOAT. The hardest thing for him is that he does not have the same support as Federer and Nadal, which is very surprising.” — Luigi Gatto (@ gigicat7_) March 17, 2021

It’s true. Medal fans often gather to rally against Novak Djokovic. And forever remain bitter about this challenger who equaled their victories in much less time.

For starters, Federer and Nadal absolutely dominated the Grand Slam scene as Djokovic marked his entry with a win at the Australian Open in 2008 and started to spoil the party for the two.

But there is also something to do with temperament and discipline that Nadal and Federer display. The two are good friends off the field, have been around for quite some time and because of this, Djokovic always comes across as the distant third in the trio.

This has become even more evident over the past two years. When Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer tweeted that they were not going on tour due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Novak Djokovic was talking about not trusting vaccines and organizing a charity tournament (Adria Cup) in the Balkans that became a Covid hotspot.

In short, Djokovic behaved in the most irresponsible, reckless way, while Nadal and Federer led by example.

When Nadal and Federer were out of US Open 2020 due to Covid Djokovic not only went there shortly after the Adria Cup debacle, he was eventually disqualified after accidentally hitting a linesman with a ball. True to their style, Djokovics fans came down to the linesman with a volley of abuse and threats on her Instagram account, to the point that the Serb had to step in and ask them to stop.

The Covid debacle has only fueled more anti-Djokovic rhetoric, earning him names like ‘Novax Djocovid’. support for Alexander Zverev, who faces domestic violence allegations, another reason the anti-Djokovic squad has grown. In my opinion for good reason.

Smoother sailing for Nole

Djokovic has also had a much smoother sail, a statement I agree with. This is causing great resentment among fans of Federer and Nadal.

While Federer dominated tennis when not only was Rafael Nadal at his peak, the two also faced inimitable opponents such as Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin Del Potro, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Marat Safin, and of course Novak Djokovic. In the newer generation of players, no one looks promising enough to give Djoker a decent match in Grand Slams, not Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Greece’s Stefano Tsitsipas, nor Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

Federer and Nadal are also very prone to injuries and Djokovic has dealt a number of blows in their absence and has rapidly increased his numbers.

Nadal has always outperformed Federer and Djokovic in head-to-head (until Djokovic recently took over) and has played with multiple serious injuries over the years, leading many to advise him, even early in his career, that he should retire. with tennis and focus on golf, as Nadal describes in his autobiography Rafa.

Here are some statistics:

Between 2008-2010, when Federer and Nadal were at their peak, they won 4 and 6 Grand Slams respectively, while Djokovic only had 1 to himself.

Between 2014 and 2021, when both players were off tour for an extended period of time and missed a total of 11 Slams, Djokovic won 14 Grand Slams ahead of Nadal and Federers 10 combined.

While we may all love to hate Djokovic, there’s no doubt that the mental strength and physical prowess he displays make him the GOAT. There is no doubt that by the end of the Big Three era, Djokovic will have more slams than his counterparts. The goat has only just started eating grass. I hate it, but I can’t deny it.

Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

