Who is Achanta Sharat Kamal? 5 things you didn’t know about the Indian table tennis star

Achanta Sharath Kamal is one of the biggest names in Indian table tennis. The 38-year-old has represented the Indian contingent three times before and will go to the Tokyo Olympics in hopes of helping the country achieve its first table tennis medal. Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about the rower.

WATCH: Sharath Kamal takes his training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to the lawn (sportskeeda.com)

#1 Achanta Sharath Kamal’s love of the sport at a young age

Achanta Sharath Kamal started playing the sport at the tender age of 4, and since then he has not looked back and pursued his dream of becoming India’s best rower.

Kamal had to make a decision whether to continue the sport or continue his education in science, and he chose table tennis and continued to improve and at the age of 22 represented the country at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

In Ted X IIT Indore, Kamal said: “I have personally decided that I want to play the sport. So my father was very happy, so at least one was on my side. My mother, yes, of course, even though she wanted me to to go on the other side, which is to pursue technique, but once I decided I wanted to become a professional in table tennis, she supported me like any other parent would,” said the paddler in his 2019 Ted X Indore lecture.

#2 Achanta Sharath Kamal is a Padma Shri and an Arjuna Award recipient

The top paddler became India’s top table tennis player in 2006 when he won 2 golds for India at the Commonwealth Games held in Melbourne.

His brilliance over the years has previously been rewarded by the government as he won the Arjuna Prize in 2004 for his ranking as No. He was also honored by Padma Shri in 2019, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.

Kamal and his mixed doubles partner, Manika Batra, have also been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize by the TTFI.

Asian Qualifiers: G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee qualify for Tokyo Olympics (sportskeeda.com)

#3 Achanta Sharath Kamal plays career in Europe

Achanta Sharath Kamal was one of the first table tennis players from India to participate in European competitions and he made this decision to improve his game. He first played for the German club TSV Grafelfing. He later moved to SV Werder Bremen and the following season moved to the Swedish league, before returning to Germany again to play for Borussia Düsseldorf, where he won the Deutsche Pokal Cup in 2013.

#4 Achanta Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian rower

Achanta Sharath Kamal became the first Indian to break into the Top 50 in 2010 and he achieved this feat while winning many international tournaments.

Coming to the Olympics, Kamal is ranked 32nd in the world and wants to cement his legacy as the greatest paddler in Indian table tennis history by opting out with a podium finish.

#5 Achanta Sharath Kamal’s struggle against adversity

Injuries in sports are inevitable and Kamal is no different. The top paddler suffered a hamstring injury during the 2015 World Championship in China, during his match against world number 27 Simon Gauzy.

After taking a 3-0 lead, Kamal suffered an injury, and despite doctors advising him not to enter the match, he continued to play and came out victorious 4-1. After a lengthy layoff, Kamal returned to court and fought adversity to secure his place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Speaking about his injury in the Ted X IIT Indore, Kamal said: “With one leg limping on the other, I kept playing. So the first few points I won, but I lost that set. The doctor asked me to to come out, but I asked him to give me one set, and if I lost it, I would come out, and then I put everything in that set, I just did everything possible to win that set, I won That set, came out and was taken on a stretcher.”

Also read: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape for Tokyo, says brother Rajath (sportskeeda.com)