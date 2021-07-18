Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Final Score 1-1 as Lions Come from Behind to Earn Road Point

Old nemesis Jozy Altidore got off the couch and played the hometown hero to pass FC Toronto a lead in the second half. But Benji Michel won a penalty (after video review) and Nani did just enough to get his dot over the line as the Lions drew the Reds 1-1 at BMO Field. It was Toronto’s first home game for home fans in over a year. Still, Orlando City (6-3-4, 22 points) finished the season undefeated in three games against Toronto FC (2-8-3, 9 points) with two wins and a draw in the season series.

Orlando has never won in Toronto, but the draw was the second consecutive teams in the Canadian city.

I think it was a good reaction from our players today against a good rival who was back at home after a long time, said Orlando City Head Coach Oscar Pareja after the game. I know their emotions were high and it wasn’t easy for players to handle that energy. Just hit the road and get a point, you’d be happier if we’d scored in the few options we had at the end.

Parejas’ line-up welcomed starting goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and left-back Joao Moutinho, who lined up alongside Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel and Kyle Smith. Sebas Mendez got his first start since he left for America Cup in central midfield with Junior Urso. Benji Michel and Mauricio Pereyra linked the attack with Nani and Tesho Akindele on top. Silvester van der Water did not make the trip after picking up Thursday.

Former Lion Dom Dwyer started at the top for Toronto FC.

The Lions played a sloppy first half to their own end, with miscommunication and poor passing leading to possession in the offensive half for Toronto. The Reds were unable to capitalize on an early defense miscommunication between Smith and Jansson when Alejandro Pozuelo fired at Gallese in the fourth minute. Seconds later, new sales led to a chip from Yeferson Soteldo in the area that Gallese caught.

Three minutes later the Reds sent a ball into the penalty area for Dwyer who was cut out and on the recycle there was a nervous moment as Mendez tried to clear away and hit a teammate. Pozuelo scored in the eighth minute while Toronto kept the early pressure on.

Orlando’s first chance to score came in the 11th minute from a handball by Marky Delgado. Nani took the free kick from a distance on the left and fired a shot just wide of the post.

Seconds after the miss, Mendez was accidentally caught by Smith and had to be eliminated. It was the second instance of friendly fire for the Ecuadorian, who had kicked Michel early in the match to get a shot. Andres Perea officially entered the game for Mendez in the 14th minute.

Things happened in the first half that clearly made us need to change some plans, Pareja said, referring to the unexpected lineup change. Sometimes one person changes a lot of connections and sometimes you have to change the order. But I think the guys did a good job in that part, just adapting to the situation.

In the 18th minute, Gallese did well to get off his line and cut a cross for Dwyer on the pavement. Auro Jr. shot in the 24th minute but it was no problem for El Pulpo.

A turnover from Urso in midfield led to a shot from Pozuelo that sailed over the net in the 28th minute, as the Lions continued to give the ball away cheaply. Urso gave it away again in the 35th minute, lighting a 3-v-1 break for Toronto. Dwyer entered the penalty area, changed direction and tried to evade a defender, but the touch was a little heavy and Gallese scrambled off his line to jump on the ball before the former Lion could get a shot.

Pereyra served Nani a great square ball over the top of the six in the 41st minute, but Auro Jr. made a sliding block to force a corner kick. The Lions took the next turn short and cycled it around the top of the penalty area to Nani, who fired a shot at Alex Bono in the 42nd.

Toronto created a few more chances, with Soteldo firing a shot past and Michael Bradley a cross that was just too high for Tusaba Endoh to go home in the 44th minute.

Each team had a decent chance late that was wiped out by an offside and the teams went into halftime 0-0. Fortunately, the Lions seemed to be level in the half, with Toronto creating more danger but not clinical enough with its chances.

The Reds outsmarted the Lions 5-4 (2-1 on goal), having small advantages in possession (50.3%-49.7%) and pass accuracy (84.4%-84.3 %). Orlando had more corners (2-1).

Chris Mueller came into halftime ahead of Akindele. He was able to give energy and a bit more of an outlet for Smith on the right.

With Soteldo on the left, we missed some company for Kyle in the first half, Pareja said. He was stretching the field and the field got too wide there. But we corrected in the second half, bringing in Chris created longer sequences for us and refreshed the defensive side a bit more. It helped us. We had more energy to get the ball back.

Just after the break, Perea fired a shot straight at Bono in the first look of the second half.

Moments later, Soteldo shot a free kick wide of the goal from a dangerous position just outside the penalty area.

Smith came forward in a promising attack after 56 minutes, but fired a shot straight at Bono, with seemingly better options available.

Soteldo fired another shot over the bar in the 57th minute, just before Orlando City posed their most dangerous threat of the game yet.

Michel worked the ball into the area and sent it forward for Mueller. Justin Morrow got a foot on the ball and sent it off the left post before bouncing back to Bono.

Altidore came on for Dwyer in the 64th minute and it took him just eight minutes to impress. Smith had to cover for two players in an overload situation on Toronto’s left (Orlando’s right) and Morrow sent a cross into the penalty area. Jansson left Moutinho to deal with Altidore up front and the big striker just overpowered him and headed through Gallese for the opener in the 72nd minute.

Smith defended Soteldo well all night and in the end it was a second player along that side who did the damage. The veteran fullback took responsibility for not making a quicker substitution, although it would have been difficult for him to have had an effect on the game while keeping an eye on Toronto’s newest Designated Player.

I was worried about (Soteldo) because, you know, he’s very tricky, Smith said. So I was late with the switch and then the (Morrow) put in his 2-v-1, but I should have shifted faster. They got a cross and Altidore is a big guy, so he finished it off.

When we conceded the goal, the team was clearly a bit down, said Nani. But we knew we had to get back on our feet and (have) a strong mentality to get back into the game and score our goal, and we did that well.

A minute after Toronto took the lead, the game changed. Michel moved forward after a long ball forward and collided with Bono in the penalty area. The foul was initially given by Toronto, but Michel had tried to avoid Bono after coming on the spot first. Referee Marcos de Oliveira went to watch the replay and awarded Orlando a penalty.

Nani stepped to the dot, took a stuttering step on his approach and hit a ball more or less to the center of the goal. Bono appeared to leave his line early and got a hand on the shot, but it had too much power and it still found its way to the equalizer in the 77th minute.

That’s why I kicked a little in the middle, and I had to change a little at the last minute, Nani said, seeing Bono leave his line early. But the most important thing is that the ball went into the goal and we scored.

It was Nanis’ seventh goal of the season, along with his three assists in just 11 games (10 starts).

Orlando had a number of chances on the stretch to continue and win the match. Nani crushed a shot on target in the 79th, but hit the right to Bono. A ball in the penalty area bounced perfectly for Perea, who got his head on it but, in the 89th minute, his shot went wide. Auro Jr. did just enough to bother Perea with the piece.

In the end, that was the last really good look for both sides and after five minutes of stoppage time that grew to over six, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Orlando finished with more shots (10-9), shots on target (5-3) and corners (3-1). Toronto had more possession (51.4%-48.6%) and passed more accurately (84.9%-82.9%).

I think it’s a reasonable result because both teams played well, said Nani.

The Lions then return home for a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Union.