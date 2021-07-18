Cricket teams in India and England have depth, but Australia lacks: Ian Chappell





The legendary Ian Chappell believes the ‘valued’ possession of a cricket team amid this COVID-19 pandemic is depth, and India and England are well placed on that front, unlike Australia. “It has become abundantly clear during this pandemic-ravaged era that depth is one of the prized ingredients in a cricket team. Ideally, it should be in both batting and bowling,” the former Australian captain wrote in a column for ESPNcricinfo. “India showed their great depth, notably by bowling fast and beating Australia on their recent tour. By making six changes from the first to the second test and still beating England comfortably in Edgbaston, New Zealand also surprised with their talent, Chappell wrote. Chappell said England have also shown their depth in the ODI series against Pakistan and it will serve them well in the Ashes. “England has shown both depth and flexibility by beating Pakistan completely in their three-match ODI run. Their prospects for the Ashes in Australia were also boosted by the skillful performance of both Saqib Mahmood and Brydon Carse, two bowlers whose pace was an asset. should be on inflatables, Chappell wrote. The 77-year-old former batsman said in terms of hitting depth, India is well placed than any other cricket playing country. “When it comes to batting talent, India is the best placed of all teams. Their development system, which produces players using traditional techniques and offers plenty of opportunities at a first-class level, is one to envy,” said Chappell. “(But) mind you, the size of India’s reserves will be fully tested on the England tour as they have already had to respond to insulation requirements and they haven’t even played a warm-up match. Another example of why modern cricket teams consider depth king.” However, the 77-year old batter warned Australia to close holes in his batting division, which lacks depth in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. “The only major team whose recent appearances have not implied substantial depth is Australia,” Chappell wrote. Batting is the main concern and batters aren’t thriving in the Caribbean with only Mitchell Marsh making his mark. But it’s unlikely that Marsh will replace Cameron Green as the test’s all-rounder hitting on six. Again the Australian at bat was shown to be fragile in the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith. A look at Sheffield Shield’s batting performance over the past few seasons doesn’t inspire much confidence that the new wave of stars is on the horizon, he reasoned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/sports/2021/07/18/india-and-england-cricket-teams-have-depth-but-australia-lack-it-ian-chappell.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos