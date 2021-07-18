New Spartan coach Brown eager to turn Hempfield football into winners

Through:



Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune Review Freshman Hempfield football coach Mike Brown speaks with players during a recent training session.

While he was an assistant to Robert Morris, Mike Brown was recruiting football players from Hempfield, so he knew the program.

Being a Penn-Trafford graduate also added to his knowledge of the success-starved Spartans.

Brown knows the ire of fans and alumni, even the casual onlooker, who all so often find themselves at the same conundrum: Why can’t Hempfield win?

“Football is looked down upon at Hempfield,” said Hempfield’s new 30-year-old head coach. “I want to drop a chip on our shoulder, a little swagger. We have to stop being a doormat. We’re changing everything here. We’re starting from scratch.”

Hempfield has not won a playoff game since 1997 and has not had a winning season since 2013.

Brown wants to wipe the board and steer things in a new direction.

Change is the slogan for the Spartans this season, from a new staff to a new playbook, to player incentives and advanced training.

Oh, the team is also getting new turf at Spartan Stadium, though that project had nothing to do with Brown.

“The kids were receptive to learning a new attack and defense,” Brown said. “They’ve embraced the competition.”

Brown divided the team into groups – blue team and white team – that compete against each other in exercises, tasks and other competitions.

“Nothing is given,” Brown said. “The best 11 will play. It’s nice not to have any connections here. I have a clear mind and can treat all children equally and make them deserve what they get.”

Like any aspiring coach, Brown has borrowed from coaches as he climbed the ladder. But the vast majority of that insight isn’t X’s and O’s. Former Penn-Trafford coach Art Tragesser and RMU and Duquesne assistant Scott Farison are among his influences.

He called Farison a mentor.

“It’s about more than football,” Brown said, pointing to Tragesser and Farison’s traits. “They learn how to compete and how to be held accountable. We learn to trust the children and they learn to trust us. We picked them. They didn’t pick us.”

Senior lineman Daniel Sierk said the team has welcomed Brown and his philosophies.

“I have enjoyed playing for coach Brown so far,” said Sierk. “He brought a lot of much-needed energy with him. He sets high standards for himself and for all of us. He is very committed to taking the team further than we think is possible.”

Brown replaced Rich Bowen, who resigned in February after nine seasons. Bowen, who won 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff appearances, is now an assistant to Norwin.

Hempfield finished 1-4 last season and saw the last two games canceled due to Covid-19 cases.

Brown is a substitute teacher at Hempfield and also works for a family plumbing business. The latter work keeps the pipes clean. The first keeps him with his players.

He wants to restore Hempfield as a WPIAL contender. His endgame is the oft-suggested but rarely realized culture change that follows new hires on struggling programs, but he has the enthusiasm and energy of someone working on a one-day contract.

“I really wanted this job,” Brown said. “If I had to, I would have been a custodian.”

Hempfield works closely with Tim Cortazzo of FSQ Sports in Trafford. In fact, Brown considers Cortazzo part of his staff, his “strength and conditioning.”

Aside from the football-specific training that has so far eclipsed the gamebook, players can earn Spartan gear for good behavior and achievement of coach-set goals. They can also earn a stripe on their helmet, signifying that they’ve stocked up on Brown’s competitive credo.

“We’re all starting to pressure each other,” Sierk said. “We all want to see each other improve.”

He will also serve as the Spartans defensive coordinator. His staff will be one of the youngest in the WPIAL. No one is older than 36.

His assistants are Joe Lauricia (linebackers, running backs), Khaliq Coleman (wide receivers), Ryan Reitz (offensive coordinator), Trevor Petrillo (linemen), Zach Altieri (defensive backs), and Ryan Graft (defensive backs).

Reitz and Petrillo have 13 years of experience on Jeannette’s staff and have won WPIAL and PIAA championships. Lauricia is a former Penn-Trafford assistant and Coleman coached with Brown at GCC.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

