Sports
New Spartan coach Brown eager to turn Hempfield football into winners
Through:
Saturday 17 July 2021 | 8:57 PM
While he was an assistant to Robert Morris, Mike Brown was recruiting football players from Hempfield, so he knew the program.
Being a Penn-Trafford graduate also added to his knowledge of the success-starved Spartans.
Brown knows the ire of fans and alumni, even the casual onlooker, who all so often find themselves at the same conundrum: Why can’t Hempfield win?
“Football is looked down upon at Hempfield,” said Hempfield’s new 30-year-old head coach. “I want to drop a chip on our shoulder, a little swagger. We have to stop being a doormat. We’re changing everything here. We’re starting from scratch.”
Hempfield has not won a playoff game since 1997 and has not had a winning season since 2013.
Brown wants to wipe the board and steer things in a new direction.
Change is the slogan for the Spartans this season, from a new staff to a new playbook, to player incentives and advanced training.
Oh, the team is also getting new turf at Spartan Stadium, though that project had nothing to do with Brown.
“The kids were receptive to learning a new attack and defense,” Brown said. “They’ve embraced the competition.”
Brown divided the team into groups – blue team and white team – that compete against each other in exercises, tasks and other competitions.
“Nothing is given,” Brown said. “The best 11 will play. It’s nice not to have any connections here. I have a clear mind and can treat all children equally and make them deserve what they get.”
Like any aspiring coach, Brown has borrowed from coaches as he climbed the ladder. But the vast majority of that insight isn’t X’s and O’s. Former Penn-Trafford coach Art Tragesser and RMU and Duquesne assistant Scott Farison are among his influences.
He called Farison a mentor.
“It’s about more than football,” Brown said, pointing to Tragesser and Farison’s traits. “They learn how to compete and how to be held accountable. We learn to trust the children and they learn to trust us. We picked them. They didn’t pick us.”
Senior lineman Daniel Sierk said the team has welcomed Brown and his philosophies.
“I have enjoyed playing for coach Brown so far,” said Sierk. “He brought a lot of much-needed energy with him. He sets high standards for himself and for all of us. He is very committed to taking the team further than we think is possible.”
Brown replaced Rich Bowen, who resigned in February after nine seasons. Bowen, who won 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff appearances, is now an assistant to Norwin.
Hempfield finished 1-4 last season and saw the last two games canceled due to Covid-19 cases.
Brown is a substitute teacher at Hempfield and also works for a family plumbing business. The latter work keeps the pipes clean. The first keeps him with his players.
He wants to restore Hempfield as a WPIAL contender. His endgame is the oft-suggested but rarely realized culture change that follows new hires on struggling programs, but he has the enthusiasm and energy of someone working on a one-day contract.
“I really wanted this job,” Brown said. “If I had to, I would have been a custodian.”
Hempfield works closely with Tim Cortazzo of FSQ Sports in Trafford. In fact, Brown considers Cortazzo part of his staff, his “strength and conditioning.”
Aside from the football-specific training that has so far eclipsed the gamebook, players can earn Spartan gear for good behavior and achievement of coach-set goals. They can also earn a stripe on their helmet, signifying that they’ve stocked up on Brown’s competitive credo.
“We’re all starting to pressure each other,” Sierk said. “We all want to see each other improve.”
He will also serve as the Spartans defensive coordinator. His staff will be one of the youngest in the WPIAL. No one is older than 36.
His assistants are Joe Lauricia (linebackers, running backs), Khaliq Coleman (wide receivers), Ryan Reitz (offensive coordinator), Trevor Petrillo (linemen), Zach Altieri (defensive backs), and Ryan Graft (defensive backs).
Reitz and Petrillo have 13 years of experience on Jeannette’s staff and have won WPIAL and PIAA championships. Lauricia is a former Penn-Trafford assistant and Coleman coached with Brown at GCC.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/new-spartans-coach-brown-eager-to-turn-hempfield-football-into-winners/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]